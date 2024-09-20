Delray Beach resident approved for My Safe Florida Home says it's 'hard to find a contractor'

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — For one Palm Beach County homeowner, the My Safe Florida Home program was easy to sign up for. But now the program has her stuck waiting for the home hardening improvements for her Delray Beach townhome.

"I feel like I'm going to lose the opportunity to get this grant," Janice Newell of Delray Beach said.

The problem was not the initial rush to apply on July 1 since she is in the top priority Group 1 for seniors and low-income households.

Her issue involves finding a contractor to do the work.

"It's hard to find a contractor that wants to be involved in this program," Newell said. "They're saying the state is supposed to pay them the grant, and they don't want to wait for the state to pay them and that I would have to pay them."

Newell said she has $10,000 to help pay the $20,000 cost for impact windows but is counting the $10,000 grant from My Safe Florida Home for the rest.

So far she said, she's tried two contractors, but both are not willing to wait for the grant money.

"One contractor said they would reimburse me if I paid them," she said. "The contractor said he did not want to be involved with this at all."

WPTV reached out to the Financial Service Department, which runs the program, to get a response.

The program is set up to help homeowners harden their homes against storms with $10,000 grants for improvements that can also result in insurance discounts.

The My Safe Florida Home website says Group 1 homeowners do not have to submit a paid-in-full invoice, and they are not required to pay a matching amount.

Also this year, the program moved away from an approved list of contractors and now allows homeowners to use any licensed contractor they choose.

