Martin County commissioners search for mediator amid dispute with Stuart over Brightline station

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
A Brightline train departs from MiamiCentral station for the train's first day of service to West Palm Beach, Fl., Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Miami. Brightline is a privately funded rail service owned by Florida East Coast Industries.
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County commissioners are looking for a mediator to resolve an ongoing dispute with the city of Stuart over a Brightline station.

The county has been upset that the city has not sent a letter of support over its grant application to fund the future train station. The county believes the city is in breach of an interlocal agreement between the two entities.

Martin County seeks mediation with Stuart over Brightline flap

Late Tuesday afternoon, commissioners approved a resolution invoking the Florida Governmental Conflict Resolution Act.

So, what's next?

A joint public meeting will be held between county and city staff in the next 30 days. The county would be responsible for scheduling it.

WPTV has contacted the city to see if they would be a willing participant. We are waiting to hear back.

Martin County commissioners voted unanimously in Novemberto begin negotiations to lease and allow for the application to apply for federal grants to build the train station.

