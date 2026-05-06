FEC blocks Brightline station plans for Stuart, citing bridge safety concerns

STUART, Fla. — Plans to build a Brightline station in Stuart appear to have hit a major roadblock.

This is a story that WPTV has been closely following for several years.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Officials announce plans to build Brightline station in Stuart

Officials announce new Brightline station in Stuart

On Wednesday, Stuart City Commissioner Sean Reed posted on his Facebook page that the Florida East Coast Railway (FEC) does not support a Brightline station in the city.

The bombshell development comes after years of discussion to build a Brightline station on the Treasure Coast.

Reed also posted a letter dated April 27 that was sent by Robert Ledoux, the senior vice president, general counsel, and corporate secretary for the FEC, to Stuart Mayor Christopher Collins.

In the letter, Ledoux outlined a "misunderstanding" regarding the proposed Brightline station in Stuart.

"The FEC has clearly communicated in multiple letters to Brightline that the request and plan for a passenger station in Stuart have been denied," Ledoux said in the letter.

Ledoux cited that the FEC cannot support "any station" because it would result in the existing Stuart bridge violating U.S. Coast Guard rules.

"The FEC system would require the bridge to be down while the train stops at the station," the letter said. "FEC has notified Brightline that they have not met the requirements of our agreements for FEC to approve any Stuart passenger station. Brightline cannot unilaterally build anything on FEC without FEC's express written approval."

More than two years ago, Brightline announced Stuart as the location for a high-speed rail station.

However, WPTV reported in February that the project remained in limbo as Martin County pursued federal grant funding for the second time.

The station, which has been scheduled to be located at 500 Southeast Flagler Ave. in Stuart, would cost up to $60 million, based on the application WPTV received from a public records request.

According to a 2018 settlement with Martin County, Brightline was required to build a Treasure Coast station either in Martin or St. Lucie counties within five years of launching service to Orlando, which began Sept. 22, 2023.

Martin County and the city of Stuart had offered to pay about 75% of the cost for the Brightline station if the rail line chose to build its Treasure Coast station near the county courthouse.

Stay with WPTV and WPTV.com for more updates on this story as they become available.

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