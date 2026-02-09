Brightline's Stuart station project faces delays as Martin County seeks federal funding

STUART, Fla. — Nearly two years after Brightline announced Stuart as the location for its next high-speed rail station, the project remains in limbo as Martin County pursues federal grant funding for the second time.

The mood was jubilant when Brightline announced in early 2024 that Stuart would be its preferred location for a Treasure Coast stop. Fast forward two years, and trains are still moving between South Florida and Orlando without that planned stop in the middle.

WATCH BELOW: Stuart train station project delayed as county seeks federal grants

Stuart train station project delayed as county seeks federal grants

Martin County submitted its latest grant application to the Federal Railroad Administration this month, marking the second request after the agency awarded no grants last year.

"We didn't just focus on a station. I know that's the bright shiny penny in the group. We're also focusing on safety improvements. We're going to be putting in for an $8 million request for Dixie Highway and south county corridor signalization," Assistant County Administrator George Stokus said.

The county's grant request totals just over $69.2 million. The cost of the entire project is $87 million, with the station itself carrying a $60 million price tag. Martin County is responsible for $15 million, plus the value of the station land, assessed at $2.8 million.

Stuart Mayor Christopher Collins has expressed reservations about the project from the beginning.

"The city stance, my personal stance as well, from the majority of our commission was Brightline needs to pay for half of their station," Collins said.

Collins would prefer to see a replacement of the nearly 100-year-old St. Lucie River Railroad bridge, the only single-track segment between Miami and Cocoa. Separate from the new train station, several proposed funding sources are being pieced together for a $262 million new bridge.

"This would be the one piece that directly impacts county residents and boaters," Collins said.

In the county's federal grant application, there are many letters of support from local political leaders, municipalities and business groups. However, the city of Stuart did not write a letter.

In its latest public report, Brightline boasted of record ridership but also is carrying more than $1 billion in debt. Martin County leaders say they have expressed concerns over Brightline's finances, as recently as last week.

"Brightline has communicated to us that they feel they'll still be around for years to come, and they're just making some changes and restructuring," Stokus said.

WPTV reached out to Brightline for comment, but did not hear back.

Even if all goes as planned, the Stuart station would not be ready until the spring of 2029, later than previously hoped. The county is expecting to hear about its grant request in the coming months.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

Travel 'Worth the wait': Proposed Brightline station delayed due to federal funding Tyler Hatfield

Region Martin County AGREEMENT DERAILED: Could Martin County sue Stuart for pulling out of deal? Kate Hussey

Travel Commissioners seek mediation amid Brightline flap Jon Shainman

Travel Could federal funding cuts affect new Brightline station? Kate Hussey