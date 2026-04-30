Stuart Mayor Christopher Collins resigns to run for Martin County commission seat

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Stuart Mayor Christopher Collins has resigned from his position with the city of Stuart and has announced his run for Martin County Commission District 2.

Collins submitted his resignation to the city of Stuart and made the announcement in a Facebook post on Thursday.

His run for office comes months after being appointed mayor. Commissioner Campbell Rich raised questions during a commission meeting last year, tied to speculation about Collins’ political future.

“If the mayor is running, seeking election to a higher office,” Rich said. “He, in fact, is going to have to resign fairly shortly to seek that office and we would then find ourselves in the position of having a commissioner who is only in their second year being mayor, which I wouldn't wish that on anyone.”

With Collin's resignation, Sean Reed is now the mayor of Stuart, according to the city's website.

READ THE FULL RESIGNATION LETTER BELOW:

