Stuart railroad bridge replacement efforts continue as city seeks additional funding

STUART, Fla. — The century-old railroad bridge on the St. Lucie River in Stuart remains a critical bottleneck for marine traffic, prompting ongoing efforts to secure funding for its replacement. The aging drawbridge, which carries more than 30 trains daily, has become increasingly problematic for mariners who depend on it for ocean access.

"It's used daily by the marine traffic that needs to be able to navigate through that waterway," said Dan Romence, president of the Marine Industries Association of the Treasure Coast.

The deteriorating bridge poses significant risks to both rail and marine operations. If safety concerns force its closure, it would completely block marine access for all vessels traveling between the St. Lucie River and the Atlantic Ocean.

"If the bridge isn't safe then they have to shut the bridge, which would completely seal off marine access for everybody," Romence said.

Replacement efforts began when Brightline started service to Orlando more than two years ago, but progress has been hampered by funding challenges. The city of Stuart has secured a $130 million MEGA grant from the Department of Transportation, representing only half of the project's $262 million total cost.

City officials acknowledged during a Jan. 26 commission meeting that "the project couldn't move forward until all the financing was in place."

This week, Stuart will apply for a $78 million federal-state partnership grant to help bridge the funding gap. Marine industry representatives consider this grant application crucial for the project's future.

"If this federal grant doesn't get approved and they don't get the money to build the bridge then it falls back on the Coast Guard to determine when the bridge is safe," Romence said.

The proposed replacement would stand more than double the height of the current structure, allowing larger vessels to pass underneath without requiring the bridge to open. This improvement would significantly reduce delays for both marine and rail traffic.

"We all need the bridge. The community needs the bridge," Romence said.

