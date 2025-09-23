Proposed Brightline station in Stuart delayed due to federal funding

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The proposed Brightline stop in Stuart is right off Southeast Flagler Avenue. Martin County leaders said they won’t know if they will get federal grant money until June of 2026. That means the earliest we’ll see trains stopping could be in January of 2028.

Proposed Brightline station delayed due to federal funding

Business owners in Stuart, like Lisa Freitas, said she wants the Brightline station here ASAP.

“I'm excited to use it. I'm excited for my family to use it. I'm excited for the business,” said Freitas.

But right now, there’s a delay. Martin County must re-apply for $45 million federal grant after the Federal Railroad Administration notified them that they would not reward any grants this year.

“They've taken all the money from the previous year, rolled it into a new fund for $5 billion,” said George Stokus, assistant county administrator.

Stokus said they’ll need to submit another application by January, with a decision expected by next June. Stokus said the delay could be a benefit.

“My first grant application, I was trying to get $45 million from a total pot of $750 million,” said Stokus.

Now, the county is asking for $45 million from a larger pool of funds.

“I believe our odds will be much greater of being awarded the station,” said Stokus.

The county said they will have the option to withdraw from the agreement if the grants fall through.

Some people have expressed concern over the price tag, but Stokus said he supports Brightline.

“When you look at the length of time it's going to take, having a project of this size and magnitude is well worth the wait,” said Stokus.

If they get the funds, Stokus said it’ll take about 18 months for the new station.

