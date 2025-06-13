Could federal funding cuts impact future of Brightline station in Stuart?

STUART, Fla. — Stuart's planned $60 million Brightline station — along with about $45 million in expected federal aid — could unravel if pending grants fall through.

Martin County officials have promised a $15 million contribution and are banking on federal funds to complete the project. But those funds have yet to arrive, and dozens of similar rail grants in other states have been scrapped.

WATCH BELOW: Could federal funding cuts affect Brightline station in Stuart?

Could federal funding cuts affect Stuart Brightline station?

In April, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy canceled a $60 million high-speed rail grant in Texas. Last week, the Trump administration said it might pull federal funding from California's long-delayed rail project.

Brightline supporter Sherry Lee expressed her concern.

"I think it's just a sign of the times. I think there is a sentiment to cut federal funding," Lee said.

This comes as the Trump administration moves to slash over 100,000 federal jobs and cut billions from nondefense agencies.

WPTV asked the Federal Railroad Administration whether those cuts jeopardize Stuart's grant. The agency said it "couldn't speculate," but noted the proposed fiscal year 2026 DOT budget includes increased rail grant funding.

County officials said that if this grant cycle fails, they'll apply again, but if that effort falls short, they can withdraw from the agreement.

"It's not unusual to have a clause … if we don't get grant money, we get out of the agreement," they warned.

Attorney Glen Torcivia, who reviewed the contract, confirmed Brightline could also opt out.

"You're committing an awful lot of money, and it's almost always contingent on receiving that grant money. Because if you don't receive that grant money, you can't spend money you don't have," Torcivia said.

Despite the uncertainty, Lee remains optimistic.

"This is actual critical infrastructure," Lee said. "It's really an amenity for our residents."

Read more of WPTV's Brightline coverage below:

Region Martin County AGREEMENT DERAILED: Could Martin County sue Stuart for pulling out of deal? Kate Hussey

Stuart CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC: Stuart wants Brightline, county frustrated with dealings Jon Shainman

Stuart SAVE OUR STATION: Dozens rally for Brightline before city meeting Jon Shainman

Treasure Coast 'BRING IT ON': If Stuart says no, Fort Pierce says yes to a Brightline station Jon Shainman