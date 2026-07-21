Tempers flare in Martin County Court as accused dog trainer trial delayed for 8th time

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Tempers flared in a Martin County courtroom Tuesday as a judge pressed both the prosecution and defense over why a high-profile animal cruelty case still hasn't gone to trial — more than two years after charges were filed.

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Tempers flare in court as accused dog trainer trial delayed again

The hearing marked the eighth continuance in the case against Palm City dog trainer, groomer and boarder Nikki Camerlengo.

Judge Elizabeth Metzger made her frustration clear from the bench.

"I wanted you here, because I thought I was very clear in the past on what you needed to do," Metzger told both legal teams. "This case has been continued so many times, I've lost count."

At one point, an exchange between the judge and Camerlengo's defense attorney, Stuart Kaplan, grew heated.

Palm City Dog trainer arrested for cruelty lied about certifications, associations say Kate Hussey

"Your Honor, it's of no fault of the defendant," Kaplan said.

"I'm not saying that!" Metzger said.

"You're looking at me!" Kaplan said.

"I'm not saying that!" Metzger replied.

Camerlengo was arrested in 2024 on two felony animal cruelty charges after Martin County detectives said two dogs died in her care. The arrest followed a WPTV investigation by Investigative Reporter Kate Hussey that linked at least seven dog deaths or serious injuries to Camerlengo's Pawsitively Paradise facility over the course of a decade.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dog trainer who was arrested lied about certifications, associations say

Dog trainer who was arrested lied about certifications, associations say

For Adele Kirk Csontos, the wait for justice started even before the arrest. She filed a police report after her dog, Mako, died following 48 hours at Pawsitively Paradise in November 2022.

"I was devastated. Like it sounds, it's probably going to sound crazy, but I literally for two weeks I couldn't talk to my friends," Kirk Csontos said. "I felt responsible."

Camerlengo was never charged in Mako's death — his necropsy was inconclusive. But after necropsies of two other dogs concluded they died from blunt force trauma, investigators arrested and charged her.

"I mean, I know the wheels of justice turn very slowly, but no, I didn't think it would be two years," Kirk Csontos said.

"Why is it taking so long?" Investigative Reporter Kate Hussey asked Kaplan.

"Well, the issue is their experts," replied Kaplan.

Kaplan is asking the court to block testimony from both the Texas veterinary pathologist who performed the two necropsies and from lead investigator Detective Christine Polizzi.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dog owner describes 'horror' after pet dies in care of Palm City trainer

Dog owner describes 'horror' after pet dies in care of Palm City trainer

"I think the detective jumped the gun, so to speak. I don't think she had all of the facts," Kaplan said.

The hearing to decide whether those witnesses can testify has not yet taken place.

Prosecutor Kristen Chase did not oppose the latest continuance, saying she is waiting on a deposition of her expert witness scheduled for July 31, delayed by scheduling conflicts.

"It has been very difficult to coordinate our schedules, but we have tried, to the best of our ability, to get this case moving," Kaplan said.

Despite the delays, Kirk Csontos said she hasn't given up.

"I'm still hopeful. Believe it or not, I'm still hopeful that she will be held accountable," Kirk Csontos said.

Another status hearing is set for Aug. 3, after the expert deposition. The judge could set a new trial date at that time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Read more of WPTV's previous stories on Nikki Camerlengo and Pawsitively Paradise below:

Palm City Trial date set for dog trainer in animal cruelty case Kate Hussey

WPTV Investigates Dog trainer turns self in on 2nd count of animal cruelty Kate Hussey

WPTV Investigates 'I was stunned': Why forensic veterinarian, dog trainer believe dog was abused Kate Hussey

WPTV Investigates New documents detail horrific injuries of dog who died in trainer's care Kate Hussey

Region Martin County MORE CHARGES: Dog trainer now faces 2nd count of animal cruelty Kate Hussey

WPTV Investigates Pet owners whose dogs died said this after trainer arrested

Palm City FELONY ANIMAL CRUELTY: Pet trainer arrested after dog deaths Kate Hussey

Palm City Fifth family says pet dog died at Pawsitively Paradise Kate Hussey

Region Martin County Legislator examining dog training industry amid Pawsitively Paradise probe Kate Hussey

Palm City Necropsies being conducted after another dog at pet groomer dies Peter Burke

Region Martin County 6th dog's sickness allegedly linked to Pawsitively Paradise Kate Hussey

Region Martin County Martin County business under investigation following dog's death Kate Hussey

Region Martin County 2nd dog's death being investigated at Palm City dog training facility Kate Hussey