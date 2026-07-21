Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWPTV Investigates

Actions

Tempers flare in Martin County Court as accused dog trainer trial delayed for 8th time

Judge Elizebeth Metzger pressed both prosecutors and Nikki Camerlengo's legal team Tuesday as to why the case is taking so long to get to trial
"Thought I was clear."
Bob Leak, WPTV
Judge Elizabeth Metzger questioned both legal teams over why accused dog trainer Nikki Camerlengo's case is taking so long to get to trial.
"Thought I was clear."
Posted
and last updated

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Tempers flared in a Martin County courtroom Tuesday as a judge pressed both the prosecution and defense over why a high-profile animal cruelty case still hasn't gone to trial — more than two years after charges were filed.

WATCH BELOW:

Tempers flare in court as accused dog trainer trial delayed again

The hearing marked the eighth continuance in the case against Palm City dog trainer, groomer and boarder Nikki Camerlengo.

Judge Elizabeth Metzger made her frustration clear from the bench.

"I wanted you here, because I thought I was very clear in the past on what you needed to do," Metzger told both legal teams. "This case has been continued so many times, I've lost count."

At one point, an exchange between the judge and Camerlengo's defense attorney, Stuart Kaplan, grew heated.

Nikki Camerlengo, the owner of Pawsitively Paradise in Palm City, walks out of the St. Lucie County Jail on June 19, 2024.jpg

Palm City

Dog trainer arrested for cruelty lied about certifications, associations say

Kate Hussey

"Your Honor, it's of no fault of the defendant," Kaplan said.

"I'm not saying that!" Metzger said.

"You're looking at me!" Kaplan said.

"I'm not saying that!" Metzger replied.

Camerlengo was arrested in 2024 on two felony animal cruelty charges after Martin County detectives said two dogs died in her care. The arrest followed a WPTV investigation by Investigative Reporter Kate Hussey that linked at least seven dog deaths or serious injuries to Camerlengo's Pawsitively Paradise facility over the course of a decade.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dog trainer who was arrested lied about certifications, associations say

Dog trainer who was arrested lied about certifications, associations say

For Adele Kirk Csontos, the wait for justice started even before the arrest. She filed a police report after her dog, Mako, died following 48 hours at Pawsitively Paradise in November 2022.

"I was devastated. Like it sounds, it's probably going to sound crazy, but I literally for two weeks I couldn't talk to my friends," Kirk Csontos said. "I felt responsible."

Camerlengo was never charged in Mako's death — his necropsy was inconclusive. But after necropsies of two other dogs concluded they died from blunt force trauma, investigators arrested and charged her.

"I mean, I know the wheels of justice turn very slowly, but no, I didn't think it would be two years," Kirk Csontos said.

"Why is it taking so long?" Investigative Reporter Kate Hussey asked Kaplan.

"Well, the issue is their experts," replied Kaplan.

Kaplan is asking the court to block testimony from both the Texas veterinary pathologist who performed the two necropsies and from lead investigator Detective Christine Polizzi.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dog owner describes 'horror' after pet dies in care of Palm City trainer

Dog owner describes 'horror' after pet dies in care of Palm City trainer

"I think the detective jumped the gun, so to speak. I don't think she had all of the facts," Kaplan said.

The hearing to decide whether those witnesses can testify has not yet taken place.

Prosecutor Kristen Chase did not oppose the latest continuance, saying she is waiting on a deposition of her expert witness scheduled for July 31, delayed by scheduling conflicts.

"It has been very difficult to coordinate our schedules, but we have tried, to the best of our ability, to get this case moving," Kaplan said.

Despite the delays, Kirk Csontos said she hasn't given up.

"I'm still hopeful. Believe it or not, I'm still hopeful that she will be held accountable," Kirk Csontos said.

Another status hearing is set for Aug. 3, after the expert deposition. The judge could set a new trial date at that time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Read more of WPTV's previous stories on Nikki Camerlengo and Pawsitively Paradise below:

Nikki Camerlengo responds to allegations concerning her dog training facility.

Palm City

Trial date set for dog trainer in animal cruelty case

Kate Hussey

Nikki Camerlengo, booking photo from July 17, 2024

WPTV Investigates

Dog trainer turns self in on 2nd count of animal cruelty

Kate Hussey
Nikki Camerlengo and Beau.png

WPTV Investigates

'I was stunned': Why forensic veterinarian, dog trainer believe dog was abused

Kate Hussey
poster_412c1439c815469ab71c84777dc3c878.jpg

WPTV Investigates

New documents detail horrific injuries of dog who died in trainer's care

Kate Hussey
Nikki Camerlengo and Flurrie

Region Martin County

MORE CHARGES: Dog trainer now faces 2nd count of animal cruelty

Kate Hussey
poster_6a5bd9e961c4444e8e3de46a0d574ace.jpeg

WPTV Investigates

Pet owners whose dogs died said this after trainer arrested
Nikki Camerlengo was arrested by authorities in Fort Pierce on June 19, 2024.

Palm City

FELONY ANIMAL CRUELTY: Pet trainer arrested after dog deaths

Kate Hussey
poster_641ffd80d5c44f8f931e9c3b46cb317d.jpeg

Palm City

Fifth family says pet dog died at Pawsitively Paradise

Kate Hussey
mailbox outside Pawsitively Paradise in Palm City

Region Martin County

Legislator examining dog training industry amid Pawsitively Paradise probe

Kate Hussey
Pawsitively Paradise website

Palm City

Necropsies being conducted after another dog at pet groomer dies

Peter Burke
poster_34d23ed427c04db6a5f53105486b8f73.jpg

Region Martin County

6th dog's sickness allegedly linked to Pawsitively Paradise

Kate Hussey
poster_de717b2d840e496a8e7128593fd32a32.jpeg

Region Martin County

Martin County business under investigation following dog's death

Kate Hussey
poster_5af2825c37fb4fa98fccf5319dbde860.jpg

Region Martin County

2nd dog's death being investigated at Palm City dog training facility

Kate Hussey
poster_40fdd8afb91d40a0b84258333e960f1e.jpeg

Region Martin County

Third person says dog died at training facility amid investigation

Kate Hussey