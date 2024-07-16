'I was stunned': Why veterinarian, dog trainer believe dog was abused in Nikki Camerlengo case

PALM CITY, Fla. — We're getting new insight on documents WPTV obtained in the case of Nikki Camerlengo, the Palm City dog trainer charged with two counts of animal cruelty after seven families told WPTV their dogs either died or were injured in her care.

For more than a year, WPTV has worked for answers in these cases.

Just last week our reporter Kate Hussey showed a more in-depth report from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) detailing how one dog died in the dog trainer's care.

The report showed 2-year-old cavapoo, Beau, who deputies said died at Pawsitively Paradise in March, had a bloodied face and nose when brought in for the necropsy.

The report also said the dog was covered in bruises consistent with blunt force trauma, specifically on the dog's chest, neck, groin and eyes, along with pooling of blood in the brain consistent with a traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Zoom Dr. Martha Smith-Blackmore, a doctor of veterinary medicine, says pattern of injuries in Beau are non-accidental injuries.

We took those documents to Dr. Martha Smith-Blackmore, a doctor of veterinary medicine who isn't affiliated with this case, and asked her to take a look.

"When I saw the necropsy report for this dog, I was stunned by the number of, and severity of, injuries that were inflicted on him," said Smith-Blackmore.

Smith-Blackmore works with Forensic Veterinary Investigations to investigate cases of abuse or neglect in animals.

" I examine all the evidence before me to say could this cluster, could this pattern of injuries have somehow occurred in an accidental way," said Smith-Blackmore.

"Could these injuries have been accidental?" asked Hussey.

"I can’t say with absolute 100% certainty, however, the only plausible explanation for this pattern of injuries in this dog is non-accidental injuries," said Smith-Blackmore. "There’s no way, without being overwhelmed by force, without being bound or incapacitated in some way could all of these severe injuries have been inflicted on the dog."

Martin County Sheriff's Office Beau, a 2-year-old Cavapoo puppy, died suddenly without explanation in March 2024 while in the sole care of Nikki Camerlengo.

Smith-Blackmore said the only types of accidental blunt force trauma she sees usually occur when a cat accidentally gets caught in a dryer or when a dog gets hit by a car.

Yet, Smith-Blackmore said even those injuries look much different than the blunt force trauma Beau sustained.

"Hit by car injuries, you tend to see severe evulsions in the skin, so deep abrasions that take off multiple layers of skin, you tend to see fractures on the front half or the back half of the animal but not scattered on all sides of the animal," said Smith-Blackmore.

We also took the documents to Ken Granacki, a dog trainer, boarder and groomer who also is not affiliated with the case.

Granacki has operated Bend Pet Resort for decades, which has won Kennel of the Year award, Consumer Reviews Pet Resort of the Year, and Best Pet Resort of Central Oregon in 2022.

"You know, after 20 years we’ve pretty much seen it all," said Granacki.

Zoom Ken Granacki, a dog trainer, boarder and groomer, says blunt-force injuries, especially to the head, are a sign of abuse.

Granacki's had about five to six thousand clients at his facility. He knows accidents can happen, and dogs can get injured.

"Dog bites, bite marks, I had a whippet once that broke its leg, he tried to climb the fence," said Granacki. "Lots of slip and falls, especially with older dogs."

That being said, seeing the blunt force trauma injuries, is there any way they could be accidental?

"Absolutely not, being being a top show dog breeder for many years and running a top boarding kennel, there is no way you’re going to have blunt force trauma injuries, especially to the head. That’s not anything but abuse," said Granacki.

Detectives said as of Tuesday, Camerlengo has not yet turned herself in nor been arrested after being charged with a second count of animal cruelty.

Her first court appearance is now scheduled for July 29.

WPTV's PREVIOUS COVERAGE ON NIKKI CAMERLENGO AND PAWSITIVELY PARADISE:

Region Martin County MORE CHARGES: Dog trainer now faces 2nd count of animal cruelty Kate Hussey

WPTV Investigates 7th victim alleges dog suffered under care of Nikki Camerlengo Kate Hussey

Palm City FELONY ANIMAL CRUELTY: Pet trainer arrested after dog deaths Kate Hussey

Palm City Fifth family says pet dog died at Pawsitively Paradise Kate Hussey

Palm City Necropsies being conducted after another dog at pet groomer dies Peter Burke

Region Martin County Legislator examining dog training industry amid Pawsitively Paradise probe Kate Hussey

Region Martin County 6th dog's sickness allegedly linked to Pawsitively Paradise Kate Hussey

WPTV Investigates Pet owners whose dogs died said this after trainer arrested Dave Bohman

WPTV Investigates New documents detail horrific injuries of dog who died in trainer's care Kate Hussey

Palm City Dog trainer arrested for cruelty lied about certifications, associations say Kate Hussey

Region Martin County 2nd dog's death being investigated at Palm City dog training facility Kate Hussey

Region Martin County Third person says dog died at training facility amid investigation Kate Hussey