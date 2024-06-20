Palm City dog trainer arrested for animal cruelty lied about certifications, dog training associations say

PALM CITY, Fla. — WPTV learned Thursday that Nikki Camerlengo, the owner of the dog training, boarding, and grooming facility Pawsitively Paradise in Palm City, allegedly lied about certain certifications she listed on her website.

Camerlengo was arrested Wednesday for one count of felony animal cruelty after a series of mysterious dog deaths stretching back for years.

Camerlengo's website listed certifications from the International Association of Canine Professionals, the National K-9 School for Dog Trainers and Dog Trainers Association, and the American Kennel Club's Canine Good Citizen Program.

The website also advertised "Professional Training from a Nationally Certified Trainer with almost 20 years experience in the field."

WPTV's Kate Hussey reached out to all three organizations, which have since responded back saying the certifications are no longer true or never have been.

The IACP's Tracy Atkins told Hussey that Camerlengo was never certified by IACP.

"Her claims to those statements are erroneous," Atkins told Hussey in an email. "Certified members [of IACP] are required to comply with a Code of Conduct, a Code of Ethics and continuing education of not less than 20 hours every 24 months."

The National K-9 School for Dog Trainers and Dog Trainers Association's school director, Chris Atlier, told Hussey that Camerlengo attended the National K-9 School for Dog Trainers during September and October of 2015.

However, Atlier also said this past March, the organization was made aware of the multiple allegations against Camerlengo — including the eight citations she received for improper care of animals — and immediately terminated Camerlengo's membership in National K-9 Dog Trainers Association.

"Ms. Camerlengo was instructed to remove all references to the National K-9 Dog Trainers Association in connection with her professional profile and business," Atlier said. "Since this initial notification, Ms. Carmerlengo has failed to remove references to her membership. A cease and desist notification was recently sent to have her remove mention of National K-9 Dog Trainers Association membership. The association will explore further legal action if she remains unresponsive."

The AKC's Brandi Munden told Hussey via phone that Camerlengo did not show up in the organization's database, but said staff were conducting an additional investigation to confirm if she had ever received any training or certification from the organization.

Munden told Hussey that if Camerlengo is certified, that certification will be revoked.

Hussey asked Camerlengo about the allegations when she bonded out of the St Lucie County jail Wednesday night. She refused to answer. But since we asked her that question, she made her website password protected.

WPTV captured a screen recording of the website prior to Camerlengo taking it down.