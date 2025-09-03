Judge sets trial date for Nikki Camerlengo in Palm City dog trainer animal cruelty case

PALM CITY, Fla. — A judge has set a jury trial date for a Palm City dog trainer charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested Nikki Camerlengo in June 2024 and again in July 2024 after two dogs died in her care, according to deputies.

Her arrest followed a WPTV investigation that identified at least seven owners who said their dogs died or were severely injured while with the trainer, and public records showing multiple animal control citations for keeping animals in crates without water.

Camerlengo's trial is scheduled for Dec. 15, nearly a year and a half after her arrest.

This also comes three years after WPTV's investigation began in November of 2022, when Dan and Adelle Csontos told WPTV reporter Kate Hussey their dog, Mako, died after a weekend in Camerlengo's care.

Camerlengo has never faced charges in Mako's death and continues to deny all wrongdoing.

This is a developing case. WPTV will share updates on the case as new filings and court actions occur.

PREVIOUS STORIES ON CAMERLENGO AND PAWSITIVELY PARADISE THAT WPTV HAS REPORTED ON:

WPTV Investigates Dog trainer turns self in on 2nd count of animal cruelty Kate Hussey

WPTV Investigates 'I was stunned': Why forensic veterinarian, dog trainer believe dog was abused Kate Hussey

WPTV Investigates New documents detail horrific injuries of dog who died in trainer's care Kate Hussey

Region Martin County MORE CHARGES: Dog trainer now faces 2nd count of animal cruelty Kate Hussey

WPTV Investigates Pet owners whose dogs died said this after trainer arrested Dave Bohman

Palm City FELONY ANIMAL CRUELTY: Pet trainer arrested after dog deaths Kate Hussey

Palm City Fifth family says pet dog died at Pawsitively Paradise Kate Hussey

Region Martin County Legislator examining dog training industry amid Pawsitively Paradise probe Kate Hussey

Palm City Necropsies being conducted after another dog at pet groomer dies Peter Burke

Region Martin County 6th dog's sickness allegedly linked to Pawsitively Paradise Kate Hussey

Region Martin County Martin County business under investigation following dog's death Kate Hussey

Region Martin County 2nd dog's death being investigated at Palm City dog training facility Kate Hussey