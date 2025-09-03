Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Judge sets trial date for Nikki Camerlengo in Palm City dog trainer animal cruelty case

Pawsitively Paradise owner arrested after dogs died in her care following a WPTV investigation uncovered a string of similar allegations
Posted

PALM CITY, Fla. — A judge has set a jury trial date for a Palm City dog trainer charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested Nikki Camerlengo in June 2024 and again in July 2024 after two dogs died in her care, according to deputies.

Her arrest followed a WPTV investigation that identified at least seven owners who said their dogs died or were severely injured while with the trainer, and public records showing multiple animal control citations for keeping animals in crates without water.

Camerlengo's trial is scheduled for Dec. 15, nearly a year and a half after her arrest.

This also comes three years after WPTV's investigation began in November of 2022, when Dan and Adelle Csontos told WPTV reporter Kate Hussey their dog, Mako, died after a weekend in Camerlengo's care.

Camerlengo has never faced charges in Mako's death and continues to deny all wrongdoing.

This is a developing case. WPTV will share updates on the case as new filings and court actions occur.

