New autopsy documents outline how and where dog suffered in trainer Nikki Camerlengo's care

Deputies say Beau died in Camerlengo's care back in March
Authorities charged Camerlengo with Beau's death back in June.
Posted at 7:36 PM, Jul 12, 2024

PALM CITY, Fla. — New details are outlining exactly how one of the dogs in Nikki Camerlengo's care died back in March.

WPTV previously reported on Beau, a two-year-old Cavapoo whose death led to the first count of animal cruelty.

Authorities charged Camerlengo with his death back in June, when they obtained necropsies that showed the dog died of blunt force trauma, as did a goldendoodle named Flurrie.

Camerlengo was charged with Flurrie's death this week.

In June, WPTV's Kate Hussey sat down with lead investigator Christine Polizzi, who said the dogs who died in Camerlengo's care died long and painful deaths.

Now new documents WPTV obtained Wednesday seem to confirm that by showing exactly how and where the dog suffered.

According to the ASPCA's in-depth report on Beau, the dog's face and nose were bloodied. His body was covered in bruises, consistent with blunt force trauma. The bruised areas included his chest, neck, groin and eyes.

The vet also found injuries in the brain consistent with a traumatic brain injury, or TBI.

The report also shows Beau's body was covered in maggots.

Camerlengo hasn't answered any of Hussey's calls to address Beau's death, but when WPTV asked her about Flurrie's death in March, she told me the dog died of a prior condition.

"The dog that passed away this week had oxygen issues, the owners never told me that," Camerlengo said at the time.

The latest documents confirm neither Beau nor Flurrie had any prior illness or injury.

The latest information comes after WPTV heard the stories of seven families alleging their dogs died or were injured at Pawsitively Paradise dating back to 2014.

Again, Camerlengo is only charged with Beau and Flurrie's deaths.

She currently faces two counts of animal cruelty.

