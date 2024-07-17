Nikki Camerlengo, dog trainer at Pawsitively Paradise, turns herself in on second count of animal cruelty

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Dog trainer Nikki Camerlengo has turned herself in on a second count of animal cruelty, according to staff at the St. Lucie County Jail, who confirmed she was being booked as of Wednesday afternoon.

WPTV reporter Kate Hussey has covered problems at Camerlengo's Palm City-based Pawsitively Paradise for more than a year.

Hussey confirmed Camerlengo was charged with a second count of animal cruelty Thursday in the death of golden doodle Flurrie, who deputies said died in the dog trainer's care back in March.

According to lead detective Christine Polizzi, Camerlengo admitted on body camera footage to being the only person with Flurrie at the time of the dog's death, leading prosecutors to file the second count.

Turner Benoit of Jupiter Farms told WPTV in March that his mother boarded the goldendoodle at Pawsitively Paradise for a week, hoping the puppy would be trained and cared for.

Camerlengo was charged in June in the death of Beau, a 2-year-old Cavapoo who deputies said died after hours in Camerlengo's care three weeks after Flurrie.

Necropsy results WPTV obtained show both dogs died of blunt force trauma.

Experts on Tuesday weighed in on new necropsy documents with Kate Hussey that showed a more in-depth look at the injuries Beau sustained.

Both forensic veterinarian Dr. Martha Smith-Blackmore and long-time dog trainer Ken Granacki told Hussey they didn't believe the injuries could have possibly been accidental.

So far, seven families have come forward to WPTV alleging their dogs died or were severely injured in Camerlengo's care dating as far back as 2014.

If convicted, Camerlengo could face up to 10 years in prison or five years per count of animal cruelty. Her first court appearance is scheduled for July 29.