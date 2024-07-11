Dog trainer Nikki Camerlengo, owner of Pawsitively Paradise, faces second count of animal cruelty

PALM CITY, Fla. — Dog trainer Nikki Camerlengo is now charged with a second count of animal cruelty, according to Martin County deputies, who said she turned herself into the St. Lucie County jail Thursday afternoon.

Investigators told WPTV reporter Kate Hussey — who has covered problems at Palm City-based Pawsitively Paradise for more than a year — that the dog trainer is being charged in the death of Flurrie, a golden doodle they say died in her care in March.

According to lead detective Christine Polizzi, Camerlengo admitted on body camera footage to being the only person with Flurrie at the time of the dog's death, leading prosecutors to file the second count.

Turner Benoit of Jupiter Farms told WPTV in March that his mother boarded the goldendoodle at Pawsitively Paradise for a week, hoping the puppy would be trained and cared for.

Camerlengo was charged in June in the death of Beau, a 2-year-old Cavapoo who deputies said died after hours in Camerlengo's care three weeks after Flurrie.

Necropsy results WPTV obtained show both dogs died of blunt force trauma.

So far, seven families have come forward to WPTV alleging their dogs died or were severely injured in Camerlengo's care dating as far back as 2014.

The State Attorney's Office told WPTV that animal cruelty is a third-degree felony with a maximum sentence of five years in prison per count.

This is a developing story. Check back with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates.

WPTV Investigates Pet owners whose dogs died said this after trainer arrested Dave Bohman

