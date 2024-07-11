Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin County

Actions

Dog trainer Nikki Camerlengo, owner of Pawsitively Paradise, faces second count of animal cruelty

WPTV reporter Kate Hussey has covered issues involving the trainer for more than a year
WPTV learned Thursday that Nikki Camerlengo, the owner of the dog training, boarding, and grooming facility Pawsitively Paradise in Palm City, allegedly lied about certain certifications she listed on her website.
Nikki Camerlengo and Flurrie
Posted at 2:55 PM, Jul 11, 2024

PALM CITY, Fla. — Dog trainer Nikki Camerlengo is now charged with a second count of animal cruelty, according to Martin County deputies, who said she turned herself into the St. Lucie County jail Thursday afternoon.

Investigators told WPTV reporter Kate Hussey — who has covered problems at Palm City-based Pawsitively Paradise for more than a year — that the dog trainer is being charged in the death of Flurrie, a golden doodle they say died in her care in March.

According to lead detective Christine Polizzi, Camerlengo admitted on body camera footage to being the only person with Flurrie at the time of the dog's death, leading prosecutors to file the second count.

WPTV Investigates

Pet owners whose dogs died said this after trainer arrested

Dave Bohman
12:35 AM, Jun 20, 2024

Turner Benoit of Jupiter Farms told WPTV in March that his mother boarded the goldendoodle at Pawsitively Paradise for a week, hoping the puppy would be trained and cared for.

Camerlengo was charged in June in the death of Beau, a 2-year-old Cavapoo who deputies said died after hours in Camerlengo's care three weeks after Flurrie.

Necropsy results WPTV obtained show both dogs died of blunt force trauma.

Nikki Camerlengo, the owner of Pawsitively Paradise in Palm City, walks out of the St. Lucie County Jail on June 19, 2024.jpg

Palm City

Dog trainer arrested for cruelty lied about certifications, associations say

Kate Hussey
1:44 PM, Jun 20, 2024

So far, seven families have come forward to WPTV alleging their dogs died or were severely injured in Camerlengo's care dating as far back as 2014.

The State Attorney's Office told WPTV that animal cruelty is a third-degree felony with a maximum sentence of five years in prison per count.

This is a developing story. Check back with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates.

PREVIOUS STORIES ON CAMERLENGO AND PAWSITIVELY PARADISE THAT WPTV HAS REPORTED ON:

WPTV Investigates

Pet owners whose dogs died said this after trainer arrested

Dave Bohman
12:35 AM, Jun 20, 2024
Nikki Camerlengo was arrested by authorities in Fort Pierce on June 19, 2024.

Palm City

FELONY ANIMAL CRUELTY: Pet trainer arrested after dog deaths

Kate Hussey
2:27 PM, Jun 19, 2024

Palm City

Fifth family says pet dog died at Pawsitively Paradise

Kate Hussey
8:23 PM, Mar 29, 2024
mailbox outside Pawsitively Paradise in Palm City

Region Martin County

Legislator examining dog training industry amid Pawsitively Paradise probe

Kate Hussey
7:26 PM, Apr 02, 2024
Pawsitively Paradise website

Palm City

Necropsies being conducted after another dog at pet groomer dies

Peter Burke
2:36 PM, Mar 28, 2024

Region Martin County

6th dog's sickness allegedly linked to Pawsitively Paradise

Kate Hussey
8:28 PM, Apr 01, 2024

Region Martin County

Martin County business under investigation following dog's death

Kate Hussey
7:47 PM, Nov 29, 2022

Region Martin County

2nd dog's death being investigated at Palm City dog training facility

Kate Hussey
7:10 PM, Mar 06, 2024

Region Martin County

Third person says dog died at training facility amid investigation

Kate Hussey
6:45 PM, Mar 08, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.