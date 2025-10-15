Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWPTV Investigates

Actions

Department of Justice seeks pause in 'Alligator Alcatraz,' citing government shutdown

WPTV's Chief Investigative Reporter Jamie Ostroff is digging into the environmental lawsuit that claims that they can't argue the case if they're not getting paid during the shutdown
Alligator Alcatraz
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
Work progresses on a new migrant detention facility dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," at Dade-Collier Training and Transition facility in the Florida Everglades, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Ochopee, Fla.
Alligator Alcatraz
Posted
and last updated

The federal government shutdown could impact a lawsuit challenging the construction of a state-run immigration detention facility in the middle of the Everglades, known as "Alligator Alcatraz."

Lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice are asking a federal appeals court to stop all proceedings in the environmental lawsuit, writing in a filing that they can't argue the case if they're not getting paid during the shutdown.

The lawsuit was brought by Friends of the Everglades, the Miccosukee Tribe and other environmental groups in June. They argue the state of Florida and the federal government broke the law when they built the detention facility in the middle of the Big Cypress National Preserve without first assessing how it would impact the environment.

Both governments argue Alligator Alcatraz is a state project and the state doesn't have to follow the National Environmental Policy Act, a statute that applies to federal projects.

In August, a district court judge in Miami ordered the dismantling of the detention facility within 60 days. However, the court of appeals paused that order in early September, and the facility remains operational.

In response, Friends of the Everglades and their fellow plaintiffs filed a motion urging the appeals court to keep the case moving through the federal government shutdown.

"Real damage is continuing to happen to the Everglades, and we see that the federal government and state government are making Alligator Alcatraz a top priority," said Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades. "So we would hope that they would allocate attorneys who are working to keeping this moving, so we can have the courts decide."

Earlier this month, the federal government approved $608 million via the Department of Homeland Security to reimburse the state for Alligator Alcatraz. Questions about how much of that money has been disbursed and whether the shutdown will impact that disbursement have not been answered by DHS.

Friends of the Everglades filed a new lawsuit against the State of Florida Tuesday, claiming state officials violated Florida's public records laws by not providing records on the financial arrangements between the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which oversees Alligator Alcatraz, and the federal government.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Read more of WPTV's related coverage below:

Alligator Alcatraz

State

Feds approve $608M 'Alligator Alcatraz' reimbursement

Scott Sutton
Alligator Alcatraz

State

DeSantis' step toward victory on 'Alligator Alcatraz' sets up funding dilemma

Mike Schneider, Associated Press

Florida Immigration Detention Center

National Politics

Appeals court allows operations at 'Alligator Alcatraz' to continue for now

AP via Scripps News Group
Florida Immigration Detention Center

National Politics

Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention center must shut down, judge rules

AP via Scripps News Group
Alligator Alcatraz

State

Official says Everglades detention center will likely be empty within days

Kate Payne and Mike Schneider, Associated Press

Alligator Alcatraz sign

State

Florida signed more than $250M in contracts for 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Ethan Stein
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a news conference in Panama City on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.

State

What DeSantis is saying after judge's 'Alligator Alcatraz' ruling

Scott Sutton
Florida Immigration Detention Center

National Politics

Florida must stop expanding ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ immigration center, judge says

AP via Scripps News Group
Alligator Alcatraz sign

WPTV Investigates

Man with disability deported, allegedly signed papers he couldn't understand

Jamie Ostroff
Alligator Alcatraz

Miami-Dade

Part of lawsuit over legal rights of detainees at Everglades facility dismissed

DAVID FISCHER, MIKE SCHNEIDER and FREIDA FRISARO, Associated Press
Alligator Alcatraz sign

Miami-Dade

Hearing for 'Alligator Alcatraz' ends without immediate ruling

Devon M. Sayers
Alligator Alcatraz aerial view

WPTV Investigates

What a federal lawsuit reveals about the inner-workings of Alligator Alcatraz

Jamie Ostroff
Alligator Alcatraz

WPTV Investigates

Environmental court battle over 'Alligator Alcatraz' exposes impacts on state

Jamie Ostroff
Alligator Alcatraz aerial view

State

DeSantis admin left county officials in the dark as detention facility built

Kate Payne, Associated Press
Work progresses on a new migrant detention facility dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz"

State

The Miccosukee Tribe of Florida wants to join lawsuit against Alligator Alcatraz

Associated Press
Florida Democrats tour Alligator Alcatraz

Miami-Dade

Florida Democrats condemn 'Alligator Alcatraz' conditions after tour

Emma Romano
Alligator Alcatraz

Miami-Dade

Worms in food and wastewater on floor, say detainees at Everglades facility

GISELA SALOMON and KATE PAYNE, Associated Press
Alligator Alcatraz sign

State

New lawsuit filed after state lawmakers denied access to Everglades facility

Forrest Saunders
Immigration attorney Gina Fraga said her client described eight cells inside the facility with 32 men in each cell at "Alligator Alcatraz."

Miami-Dade

Attorney says client had no access to running water at Alligator Alcatraz

Ethan Stein
Alligator Alcatraz inhumane conditions

Miami-Dade

Detainees allege inhumane conditions at Everglades detention center

Anna McAllister
Trump Immigration

State

'Alligator Alcatraz' 2.0: Second detention center planned in Florida Everglades

Scripps News Group
Trump Immigration

National Politics

First immigration detainees arrive at 'Alligator Alcatraz' center in Florida

AP via Scripps News Group
Alligator Alcatraz

Miami-Dade

President Trump visits 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention center

Samantha Roesler
Protests at Alligator Alcatraz

Miami-Dade

Protesters arrive at Alligator Alcatraz to share concerns, praise project 

Victor Jorges
Aligator Alcatraz Protests

State

Protesters line highway in Florida Everglades to oppose 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Associated Press
Construction of "Alligator Alcatraz," meant to house undocumented migrants, began the last week of June 2025.

State

Environmental groups sue to block 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Kate Payne and Curt Anderson
everglades.jpg

State

DeSantis floats building another detention center in northern Florida

Kate Payne, Associated Press/Report for America
Alligator Alcatraz

Miami-Dade

Florida's Everglades immigration detention plan draws backlash

Michael Hoffman

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.