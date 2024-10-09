LIVE: Tornado warnings for Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Martin counties

WATCH WPTV'S LIVE COVERAGE:

A tornado warning is in effect for northern Palm Beach until 1:45 p.m.

At 1:29 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles west of North County Airport, or 11 miles west of Palm Beach Gardens, moving north at 40 mph.

A tornado warning is also in effect for south central St. Lucie and central Martin counties until 2:15 p.m.

At 1:31 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles southeast of Indiantown, moving north at 35 mph.

At 1:24 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located near Fort Drum, moving north at 30 mph.

A tornado watch is in effect for Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties until 9 p.m. Wednesday as a major Category 4 Hurricane Milton churns toward Florida, where it's expected to make landfall along the west coast overnight Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center said "tornadic supercells" from Hurricane Milton have fired up across South Florida on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said a "dangerous tornado" touched down near the Miccosukee Service Plaza off Interstate 75 (Alligator Alley) near the Broward-Collier County line at approximately 10 a.m.

"This is certainly an overnight event into Thursday morning," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said.

There are mandatory evacuations along the west coast of Florida due to storm surge concerns. Loose debris from Hurricane Helene two weeks ago that hasn't been cleaned up or secured will be life-threatening, as it will be lashed across the area with the strong winds.

"Parts of St. Lucie County, Martin County, northwestern Palm Beach County, and the lake under that slight risk for isolated flash flooding," Correa said. "More flash flooding, though, expected across northern parts of Okeechobee, Indian River counties."

We will experience increasing winds on Tuesday with more scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and into the early evening hours.

The threat of tornadic activity will increase Wednesday morning, and the threat of tropical-storm-force winds will exist Wednesday through Thursday.

Florida Department of Transportation The National Weather Service said an apparent tornado touched down near the Miccosukee Service Plaza off Interstate 75 on Oct. 9, 2024.

Correa said the strongest winds in our viewing area — especially in Indian River and Okeechobee counties — will likely be between 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday. Then as we get closer to 10 a.m. and noon, Milton's center will start to exit and the winds won't be as breezy.

Moments later, WPTV was live as a tornado ripped across I-75, a few miles west of U.S. 27 in north-central Broward County.

"There it is. Wow!" WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said live on air. "This is an impressive image."

Peyton said the wind will really pick up starting Wednesday afternoon, with gusts of anywhere between 30 to 70 mph possible, along with additional rainfall totals of one to three inches.

"The farther north you go, the stronger the winds are going to be," Peyton said. "We're going to expect to see some winds gusts up to 75 miles per hour, especially near the peak of this near Wednesday night into Thursday."

Peyton added that strong winds and a tornado threat could linger into Thursday. Drier air will eventually move into South Florida starting on Friday.