Schools plan makeup days for hurricanes Helene, Milton

TREASURE COAST, Fla. — School districts on the Treasure Coast are planning makeup days for students due to loss time from hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The School District of Indian River County confirmed they will have makeup days due to hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"We identified three days to make up school if we loss time as a result of a hurricane," Superintendent Dr. David K. Moore said in a video posted to Facebook on Monday. "We're going to use Dec. 19 and 20, those were modified, early release days and they will now be fully instructional days, which will allow us to make up for some lost instructional time."

St. Lucie Public Schools said no makeup days are necessary and that the district schedule already exceeds state minimum.

School District of Indian River County//Facebook Hurricane Milton makeup days for students in Indian River County.

No word yet if there will be make up days for students in Palm Beach County.

The Martin County School District's potential emergency make up days are Nov. 1 and Nov. 25-26, according to their school calendar.

Okeechobee County School District's potential emergency make up days are Nov. 25 and Nov. 26, according to their school calendar.

