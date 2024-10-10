Watch Now
Tornado rips roof off Murray Middle School in Martin County

Despite damage, district officials say students, staff will still return to the school Monday for classes
WPTV Reporter Todd Wilson talks to Stuart residents about what they heard and felt while a tornado ripped through the area Wednesday afternoon.
Murray Middle School in Martin County was damaged by a tornado that hit the area on Oct. 9, 2024.
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency management officials and first responders are still assessing the severe damage from Wednesday's tornado outbreak across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

In addition to at least six deaths in St. Lucie County, multiple homes and businesses were either damaged or destroyed by the storms throughout the region.

WPTV has learned that at least one school in Martin County was hit hard by a tornado.

Photos sent to WPTV by Martin County School District spokesman Derek showed severe damage to Murray Middle School located on Southeast Murray Street.

The pictures showed the roof was completely ripped off the school with a litany of debris spread inside the building.

The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday that one of the confirmed tornadoes on the Treasure Coast occurred in Port Salerno near U.S. 1 and Cove Road.

Despite the "significant damage" to the school, district officials posted on X that students and staff will be able to return Monday, utilizing areas of the campus that remained unaffected.

"The majority of our campuses were fortunately spared from receiving severe damage and have been cleared for a safe return to classes," the post on X said.

Martin County Fire Rescue posted on X that the National Guard arrived Thursday in Martin County and was helping tornado-damaged neighborhoods in Hobe Sound and Port Salerno.

"The intent is to supplement our fire medics and other first responders on the ground in assisting residents most affected by Milton," the post said.

Despite the damage, there have been no confirmed deaths in Martin County.

