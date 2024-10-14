Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Schools in Martin and Indian River counties return to normalcy after tornadoes

WPTV’s Jon Shainman spoke with school leaders in Vero Beach about obstacles they faced and the importance of being open for the community
Beachland Elementary Oct 14 2024
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Beachland Elementary Oct 14 2024
Posted
and last updated

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The damage to schools in Martin and Indian River counties was cleaned up and Monday kids returned to class.

Principal Rachel Finnegan at Beachland Elementary pointed out workmen repairing an exterior fence, and the extra police presence guarding the school perimeter. She said her campus got an unwelcomed makeover from Milton.

Beachland, along with schools like Murray Middle in Martin County, needed a lot of work done in a short period of time, to be ready Monday.

“Things can be rebuilt, but lives can’t be replaced, and we are just so fortunate to be here today,” Finnegan said.

Head custodian Robert Boone captured the damage on video of what it looked like after last week’s storm, with trees down everywhere.

On Monday, he stood in front of one of several 10-foot high piles of debris.

“When I got here and I seen the tree damage,” Boone said, “the first thing I thought is, I wonder how the buildings are.”

fence repair at Beachland Elementary school.png
Workmen repairing exterior fence at Beachland Elementary School in Vero Beach, Fla. on Oct. 14, 2024.

Fortunately, none of the classrooms at Beachland suffered any damage, and while an outdoor gazebo is taped off, and the shark mascot needs to be put back on the front office, it is business as usual.

One indication of how successful this day was. Fewer than 30 of the 535 students enrolled here, called out.

“It was a priority for us to make sure that all of our schools were open,” Superintendent Dr. David Moore said.

Moore said the anxiety leading up to, and after the storm, was extreme.

“So, the opportunity to get back with your friends, with your teachers and reconnect and tell your stories,” he said, “allows us to get everybody back to normal as soon as possible.”

And on the Beachland campus, school counselor Michelle Abdo said it will be important to listen to her kids, to see if extra help is needed.

“Have a welcoming place for students to return to, so they can hang up that feeling of stress and what they went through,” she said, “so they can let that go and they can feel loved, and normal and supported again.’”

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Swell fading

James Wieland
WPTV First Alert Weather

HURRICANE GUIDE

2024 STORM NAMES

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.