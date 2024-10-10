When will Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast students return to school?

The WPTV News team received updated information Thursday about when local students will likely return to school in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

School District of Palm Beach County

The district said the goal is for all schools and district offices to reopen on Friday. An official announcement on school operations will be made on Thursday evening.

A reminder that all Palm Beach County public school students do not have school on Monday, Oct. 14 because of a pre-scheduled teacher work day.

Martin County School District

All schools are closed the rest of the week. A spokesperson said the district anticipates resuming classes on Monday, Oct. 14.

St. Lucie Public Schools

All schools are closed the rest of the week. Monday, Oct. 14 is a pre-scheduled teacher work day, so students will return to class on Tuesday, Oct. 15, the district said.

School District of Indian River County

All schools are closed the rest of the week. The district said it has 700 guests at county schools that are being used as emergency shelters.

Students and staff members will return on Monday, Oct. 14.

Okeechobee County School District

All schools are closed the rest of the week. Monday, Oct. 14 is a pre-scheduled teacher planning day, so students will return on Tuesday, Oct. 15.