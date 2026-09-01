Tiger Woods scheduled for change-of-plea hearing in DUI case Wednesday morning

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Tiger Woods is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning for a change-of-plea hearing in the DUI case stemming from his March rollover crash on Jupiter Island.

Court records show the hearing for Eldrick Tiger Woods is set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, before Judge Darren Steele. The State Attorney's Office confirmed the hearing.

According to court records filed in March, Woods previously submitted a written plea of not guilty and a waiver of arraignment.

Woods faces two misdemeanor charges following his March 27 arrest: DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

It was not immediately clear what plea Woods plans to enter or whether the hearing is connected to a negotiated plea agreement.

The charges stem from a rollover crash that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. near Woods' home on South Beach Road.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said Woods was driving a Range Rover at a "high speed" when he approached a pickup truck pulling a pressure-cleaning trailer that was beginning to turn into a driveway.

Woods swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision but clipped the back of the trailer, causing his Range Rover to roll onto its side, the sheriff said.

Woods, who was alone in the SUV, crawled out through the passenger-side door. Neither Woods nor the driver of the pickup truck was injured.

Deputies said Woods showed signs of impairment at the scene and was subsequently arrested.

Woods submitted to a breath test and registered no alcohol, according to the sheriff, but refused to provide a urine sample. Investigators said they suspected Woods may have been impaired by medication or another drug rather than alcohol.

Because Woods refused the urine test, Budensiek said investigators would not be able to definitively determine what may have caused his alleged impairment.

No drugs or medication were found inside Woods' vehicle, according to the sheriff.

Woods was booked into the Martin County Jail and released later that night after posting $1,150 bail.

Wednesday's hearing comes nearly a decade after another DUI-related arrest involving Woods in Palm Beach County. In 2017, Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI and later pleaded guilty to reckless driving as part of a plea deal.

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