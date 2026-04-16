Tiger Woods fights subpoena for prescription records in DUI case

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tiger Woods' attorney is fighting attempts by prosecutors to subpoena his prescription drug records following his DUI arrest last month.

In a Tuesday court filing, attorney Douglas Duncan said Woods has a constitutional right to privacy interest in his prescription records.

Tiger Woods DUI arrest captured on body cam video

Duncan also requested a hearing to determine whether the prescription records on file at Lewis Pharmacy in Palm Beach are relevant to the investigation.

"This right to privacy is admittedly not absolute should the State show the relevance of the records to its criminal investigation and thus warrant the intrusion into Mr. Woods' privacy," Duncan wrote in the filing.

Prosecutors in Martin County want the times the prescriptions were filled, the number of pills, the dosage amounts and any instructions that accompanied the pills, such as warnings about driving while taking them, according to documents in an online court docket.

Woods pleaded not guilty in his driving under the influence case in Florida last week, hours after a sheriff’s report said deputies found two pain pills in his pocket and he showed signs of impairment after his SUV clipped a trailer and rolled over on its side.

The 15-time major champion was traveling at high speeds on a two-lane, beachside road on Jupiter Island with a 30 mph speed limit when the March 27 wreck occurred, authorities said. The truck had $5,000 in damage, according to an incident report. Woods agreed to a Breathalyzer test that showed no signs of alcohol, but he refused a urine test, authorities said.

Earlier this month, a Martin County judge allowed Woods to travel out of the country to seek treatment after his arrest.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

Golf Prosecutors move to subpoena Woods' prescription drug records Mike Schneider, AP

Golf Tiger Woods faces DUI charges following rollover crash in Florida Emma Romano

Region Martin County After crash, Tiger Woods told deputy he was 'talking to the president' R.J. Rico, AP

Golf Tiger Woods gets court OK to travel for treatment after DUI Audra Schroeder

Region Martin County Tiger Woods' arrest: Body cam video to be released this week Tyler Hatfield

Region Martin County New Florida law makes Woods' test refusal prosecutable in latest DUI case Mike Schneider, AP

Region Martin County 'Very worried for him': Tiger Woods charged with DUI following crash Michael Hoffman