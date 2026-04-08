Tiger Woods officially charged with DUI following rollover crash; arraignment set for later this month

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Tiger Woods has been officially charged with driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a chemical test following the rollover crash near his Florida home, and his first court dates have been scheduled.

Woods is scheduled for an arraignment on April 23 at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Kathleen H. Roberts. A docket sounding is set for May 5 at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Darren Steele.

Court documents filed by State Attorney Thomas R. Bakkedahl of the 19th Judicial Circuit show the misdemeanor charges stem from the March incident.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2026, at 281 South Beach Road on Jupiter Island.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said officers with the Jupiter Island Police Department responded and found a Range Rover on its side and a pickup truck pulling a pressure-cleaner trailer.

Investigators said Woods was traveling at a high speed. The sheriff said the truck was traveling northbound and starting to pull into a driveway.

"The driver of that vehicle looked in his mirror and saw a (Range) Rover overtaking him at high speeds," Budensiek said.

"He saw it coming, so he tried to edge off the side of the road, but this is a small two-lane road, and there was no shoulder ... to get off the side of the road," Budensiek said.

Budensiek said the Range Rover swerved to avoid a collision but clipped the back end of the trailer, causing Woods' vehicle to roll over on its side.

Woods, who was alone inside the vehicle, crawled out through the passenger's side door. It is unclear if Woods was wearing a seat belt.

Budensiek said responding officers could see the driver might be impaired, prompting them to contact the sheriff's office.

"Our DUI investigators came to the scene, and Mr. Woods did (exhibit) signs of impairment," Budensiek said.

"They did several tests on him. .. He was placed under arrest and taken to the Martin County Jail," Budensiek said.

The sheriff said a lethargic Woods complied with a breathalyzer test and blew triple zeroes but refused a urine test. Investigators suspect Woods was impaired by some type of medication or drug, rather than alcohol.

"We will never get definitive results as to what he was impaired on at the time of the crash," Budensiek said.

Prosecutors allege Woods drove while impaired, causing property damage. The charging document states an officer informed Woods that refusing the test would result in a one-year suspension of his driving privileges and constitutes a second-degree misdemeanor.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

