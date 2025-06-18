Watch Now
Florida Panther fans celebrate 'electric' Stanley Cup victory outside Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale

Stanley Cup celebration will continue through the weekend with the parade scheduled to start Sunday at noon along A1A
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers wasted no time getting their celebrations started after becoming back-to-back Stanley Cup champions following their win Tuesday night against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the series.

Starting early Wednesday morning and into the afternoon hours, members of the team were throwing a Panther party at the Elbo Room along Fort Lauderdale Beach with the Stanley Cup held high and proud.

Tom Roth and his son came from West Palm Beach to see the Panthers celebrating their historic win.

"Last year was a dream come true, but to do it back-to-back is absolutely incredible," Roth said. "This has consumed our lives for the past two months, but it's all worth it. There's nothing like it, these guys are the best team in the world."

For fans like Maura Holland, who lives in Fort Lauderdale, she felt lucky to be able to experience these glorious moments two years in a row.

"I was looking at the cameras of Elbo Room this morning, and people were lining up at 7/7:30 a.m.," Holland said. "We're all so excited we got to keep it in Florida, everyone is here showing their support. We love the Panthers, it's amazing."

This Stanley Cup celebration will continue through the weekend, with the parade scheduled to start Sunday at noon along A1A, and fans will be soaking in every moment.

"I was even more excited than I was last year," Panthers fan Colin Cartagnea said. "You can't beat this coming out here at 8 in the morning on a Wednesday. It's electric."

