Florida Panthers announce 2025 Stanley Cup victory parade details

Parade route will start at A1A and Riomar Street on Sunday, June 22 at noon
Florida Panthers players celebrate their first Stanley Cup during a victory parade held in Fort Lauderdale on June 30, 2024.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The date and time are set for the Florida Panthers' victory parade!

The Panthers will hold the parade on Sunday, June 22, starting at noon in Fort Lauderdale along A1A, starting at Riomar Street.

Panthers party with fans at Elbo Room to celebrate Stanley Cup title

The festivities will conclude just north of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park — across from Hotel Maren — at Southeast Fifth Street. That's where the team's rally will take place on stage with speeches from players, coaches and executives.

More information on parking and additional details will be released in the coming days.

Fans should stay tuned to WPTV.com and WPTV News for information on when our live coverage will begin Sunday morning.

