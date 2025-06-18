Watch Now
LIVE: Florida Panthers, fans celebrate at Elbo Room on Fort Lauderdale Beach

Florida Panthers players celebrated with the Stanley Cup at the Elbo Room on Fort Lauderdale Beach on June 18, 2025, just hours after winning a title for the second straight season.
FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH, Fla. — Florida Panthers players and fans packed Fort Lauderdale Beach on Wednesday to celebrate their second straight Stanley Cup title.

Just like last year, the players have gathered at the Elbo Room bar, located just steps from the Atlantic Ocean.

Take a look at the Elbo Room's livestreaming cams to view all the action:

Live Beach Camera:

Live Patio Camera:

Live Band Camera:

Live Bar Camera:

Read more of WPTV's coverage of the Florida Panthers' second straight title win:

