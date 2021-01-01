Shannon Cake

Born: Ft. Knox, Kentucky

Raised: Around the World (Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and 8 states in the U.S.A)

Education:

University of Alabama

Double-Major: Journalism & Political Science

Minor: Japanese

Work Experience:

WUAL-FM Tuscaloosa, AL: Reporter & Anchor

Alabama Radio Network: Mobile, AL: Anchor/Producer

WMBB Panama City, FL: Morning and Midday Anchor and Producer

WPTV West Palm Beach, FL: Investigative Reporter 5:00 p.m. News Anchor for WPTV and 10 P.M Anchor for WFLX

Shannon's reporting has earned 15 Regional Emmy Awards, A Regional Edward R. Murrow, and dozens of Associated Press Awards.

* NATAS Emmy Awards (Suncoast Chapter): 2003, 2004 (nominee), 2005, 2006, 5-time Emmy award winner in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 (nominee), 2013 (nominated), 2014—3 awards.

* RTNDA Regional 2008 Edward R. Murrow Award/News Documentary

* SPJ Regional Green Eyeshade Award- 2007 finalist

* SPJ Florida Chapter

* MADD Media Awards 2004

* Florida Associated Press

* Alabama Associated Press

Shannon's work has changed policies in guardrail protection along Florida's busiest roadways, pushed local legislation that has influenced restaurant cleanliness, and exposed government waste when it comes to Medicare spending.

Like most army dependents, Shannon grew up moving wherever and whenever Uncle Sam directed. She has lived in 8 states and 3 foreign countries. Her interest in Journalism flourished while studying at the University of Alabama.

She started her career in radio news working for an NPR affiliated station. She moved into television news when she was hired at WMBB-TV in Panama City, FL. An opportunity with Contact 5 at WPTV News Channel 5 drew her to West Palm Beach in 1996. Years later, she met a great guy, fell in love and married.

Shannon and her husband have two little boys, Joseph and Christian. Shannon is a news junkie who loves reading, working out and the beautiful South Florida sunsets!

