5 substitutions for a healthier diet: What to eliminate and what to add

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Meet Maggie Winner, a seasoned health coach located in Palm Beach County. With years of experience under her belt, she is here to help you navigate the path to a healthier lifestyle.

I met with her in her kitchen to discuss nutritious ingredients and the dietary pitfalls to avoid.

5 substitutions for a healthier diet

What to avoid

Winner highlights five ingredients to strip from your diet:



High fructose corn syrup Saturated fat Excessive sugar Fried foods Diet soda

The importance of label reading

Winner warns that high doses of sugar can lead to inflammation and stressed the importance of reading ingredients on labels. Take cranberry juice, for example—one brand may have only 7 grams of sugar per serving, while another could contain as much as 32 grams in the same serving size (6-8 ounces). That’s an enormous discrepancy.

Bottom Line: Anything over a few grams of sugar per serving can be challenging for your body to process.

Fried foods: A no-go

When it comes to fried foods, Winner is candid and said, "I can't think of one that's healthy for us. Not even French fries." Her suggestion? If you crave something crispy, opt for homemade sweet potato wedges or try using an air fryer for that crunch with less oil.

Myth of diet soda

Maggie warns against the misconception that diet soda is a healthier alternative. Chronic consumption may lead to diabetes over time due to harmful additives.

"It's all the additives over time," she said. "By the time you get your primary care, you will have already gotten the diagnosis of diabetes."

Healthy recommendations

What can you include in your diet? Here are her top picks:



Nuts: A handful of raw nuts daily is ideal; just avoid roasted or coated varieties.

A handful of raw nuts daily is ideal; just avoid roasted or coated varieties. Fruits and vegetables: Aim for 5 to 7 servings of colorful fruits and leafy greens each day. Avocados make a nutritious addition.

Aim for 5 to 7 servings of colorful fruits and leafy greens each day. Avocados make a nutritious addition. Lean proteins: Incorporate lean meats and fish into your meals.

Incorporate lean meats and fish into your meals. Healthy oils: Winner recommends using olive oil for most of your cooking.

Teaching kids healthy habits

Winner underscores that childhood is the best time to instill good eating habits. She encourages parents to get their kids excited about healthy and delicious foods early on. This foundation will set them up for a lifetime of nutritional success.

By following these insights, you can create a healthier lifestyle for yourself and your family. Say goodbye to harmful ingredients and hello to nutritious choices that nourish your body.