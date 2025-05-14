How WPTV’s Bogus Billing investigation uncovered Medicare fraud, sparked policy reforms

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — I shared with many of you last Friday evening that I will be wrapping up my 29 years here at WPTV at the end of this week.

As I prepare to embark on a new chapter in my journalism career—details of which I’ll share more about in the coming months—I wanted to take a moment to reflect on some of the impactful stories I’ve had the privilege of covering over the years.

Allegations of Medicare fraud and improper payments remain pressing concerns across South Florida and it's an issue that impacts so many of our viewers.

I revisited our history of exposing this issue at WPTV, listening to the tireless efforts of you, our viewers, as we fight against injustices costing billions of dollars nationwide each year.

Bogus Billing was just one of the WPTV investigations that stood out—a town hall event highlighting the alarming realities facing seniors. Through the diligent efforts of myself, photojournalist Jim Sitton and then-producer Israel Perez, we uncovered a staggering 150 seniors who had their Medicare identification numbers and benefits stolen.

“How many of you have had your Medicare number billed for things you never received?” I asked during the forum.

Several hands shot up in response.

One woman, Virginia Jordan from Vero Beach, Florida, shared, “I’ve received bills for approximately $70,000.”

WPTV's reporting threw a spotlight on the billing crisis plaguing Medicare. The relentless coverage drew attention from top leaders in the Justice Department, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and then-state senator Jeff Atwater.

“There must be a very special place in hell for the people right now who are stealing from your future healthcare benefits,” Atwater remarked at the time.

So, what about the companies behind these issues? We found many of them tucked away in strip malls across Miami and Orlando. Their doors were always locked, and none of the owners returned our calls. The investigative team discovered that the issue was so widespread that law enforcement was struggling to keep pace.

“They are so overwhelmed in Florida in the last year,” I said. “We just don’t have enough people to keep up with the fraud that’s coming in.”

WPTV WPTV's Shannon Cake speaking with attendees at Bogus Billing town hall meeting.

“Jean, is that true?” I asked.

"Florida is a unique situation, yes. Medicare durable medical equipment (DME) in South Florida… It’s ground zero for fraud," Jean responded.

"Is there a specific office in Miami that we need to be particularly concerned about?" I asked.

"It's important to clarify that Medicare DME refers to the type of medical equipment coverage but does not pinpoint a specific company," Jean remarked.

The Bogus Billing forum held at WPTV, along with the critical insights exchanged over more than a year of reporting, ultimately led to policy changes in Washington, D.C. and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services would later revise their policies to enhance the screening of durable medical equipment providers.

As I close this chapter and move on, I want to express my gratitude for the stories we've shared and the impact we've made together. Thank you for being a crucial part of this journey.