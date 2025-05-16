Shannon Cake reflects on 2 colleagues who have become friends during her 29 years at WPTV

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This week, I've taken a heartfelt stroll down memory lane, revisiting the stories that have shaped my 29 incredible years at WPTV. As my final day here approaches, I want to take a moment to honor two remarkable individuals who have dedicated weeks to planning these stories with me, allowing me to reflect on my journey at WPTV. They are not just cherished colleagues; they are two of my closest friends.

First, let me introduce Jim Sitton—the man behind the lens and the heart and soul behind almost every significant story I’ve covered during my time here. Jim has consistently pushed me to be my best, challenging me, preparing me, and inspiring me to excel in every interview. His influence has been paramount in shaping my identity as a journalist.

Together with the Sitton family, I’ve navigated both the highs and lows of our personal and professional lives, and I am profoundly grateful for the growth I’ve experienced because of their unwavering support.

Then there’s Gina DeLuca Searls—my steadfast friend, confidante, and an irreplaceable producer who has been my guiding voice in the chaos of news anchoring. On countless nights, she has been the calm presence in my earpiece, offering guidance during some of our most challenging moments.

Gina embodies passion, intelligence, and a remarkable ability to adapt, making every working day a joy. She has not only made me a better anchor but also a better mother and wife. Her extraordinary skills as a producer and her loyalty as a friend have enriched my life immeasurably.

I can confidently say that I am forever changed and profoundly better, thanks to these two incredible friends and colleagues. Their impact on my life and career will always resonate with me. Thank you, Jim and Gina, for everything.