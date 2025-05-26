WPB police chief nominated for Lifetime Achievement Award, opens up about most difficult decision of his life

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach Police Chief Tony Araujo has been on the law enforcement scene in South Florida for decades. His father, former WPTV Photojournalist Tony Araujo, Sr., moved to West Palm Beach when the now-chief was just two years old.

“Dad was an incredible human," Araujo said. “He struggled leaving Cuba at his own peril and risk to give us the American dream. But persistence, resilience, staying faithful, all those kinds of things, my dad and my mom provided that template for me."

Police chief opens up about 'one of the most difficult moments' of his life

It’s those lessons in character that the chief leans on today. In many cases, Araujo says he leans on those lessons daily as he strikes out to lead the West Palm Beach Police Department into a new chapter.

“It’s fair to say that this was a department that was having some challenges. We still are,” Araujo said. “We’re in a posture, though, where we create best practice, and I humbly believe that we’re on the right trajectory.”

Before joining the West Palm Beach Police Department, Araujo served more than 40 years as a lead deputy at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. He headed every major task force and senior-level initiative during his time there as he slowly watched most of his peers retire. Chief Araujo said he asked his family’s permission to keep serving and step into his new role.

“My adult kids said 'Dad, why are you doing this?'” Araujo said. “I said, 'Because it matters.' And so, they gave me permission, as strange as that might sound. I’m 65 years old. I don’t need a resume pad, I’m not looking for shiny things to put on the wall. So, I asked them for permission because this is a big commitment. I’m not complaining, but 60-to-70 hours, you gotta be all in.”

Chief Araujo has never been one to back down when things get tough. The toughest came when one of his children was found guilty of a heinous crime.

WPTV’s cameras were rolling, preparing to interview the Chief for a LEO Award nomination— the Lifetime Achievement Award. During the set-up, with cameras rolling, Chief Araujo mentioned the topic of his oldest child to former WPTV anchor Shannon Cake. Cake suggested that she could pause the cameras and interview if he didn’t want the conversation recorded.

“No, I don’t shy away from the tough questions. I’m human—we’re imperfect.” Araujo said. “My oldest daughter, she was involved in a murder. I don’t want to get into the specifics, but one of her friends informed me of it. I had no knowledge. What did I do? What did my wife and I do? Immediately, this person accompanied me to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and initiated a statement and investigation.”

Araujo said it was not easy, but it was the right thing to do.

“Was it difficult? One of the most difficult moments, if not the most difficult, in my life,” Araujo said.

From the toughest moments in life and in police work, the Araujo character is sure to light the way for the West Palm Beach Police Department now and in the future.

“If we just provide timely, credible, value-driven professional service no matter what’s in front of us, we’ll get to where we need to go and bring the community with us," Araujo said.

