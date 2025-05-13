How WPTV's investigations have led to significant improvements to guardrail safety

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — We are delving into the pressing issues that have shaped South Florida for decades. These are your stories, and I’ve had the honor of covering them for nearly 30 years.

As I revisited our station's archives, I discovered a rich history of reporting on guardrails in our community: their necessity, their effectiveness, and the steps you can take to protect yourself—should the unimaginable happen and you find yourself in a canal.

What I uncovered is a steadfast commitment to keeping South Florida safe—one that spans decades right here at WPTV.

Our journey began with former anchor Jim Sackett, who took to the skies above the Intracoastal Waterway in a car—suspended by a crane. With the assistance of fire rescue, he demonstrated in a controlled scenario just how quickly a car can fill with water if it plunges into a canal.

The goal? To equip you with the knowledge of how to escape safely.

Years later, we faced an unthinkable tragedy involving South Florida mom Julie Ware and her 7-year-old son, Alexander, as they traveled home on Florida’s Turnpike, just south of Lake Worth Road.

An RV's sudden swerve sent Julie Ware's car crashing into a canal. In a harrowing moment, Alexander Ware became trapped upside down with his seatbelt jammed.

“There’s an air pocket, so I was trying to pull him up to get air and I couldn’t,” she said. “I know when he went, because he held on and when he went in my arms, I felt it.”

WPTV investigative producer Katie Adams, along with photojournalist Jim Sitton and myself, courageously reported on this heartbreaking incident.

Our team joined lawmakers on-site and revealed that the current guardrail placement regulations in Florida didn’t adequately protect Julie and Alexander Ware.

Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) engineers set the standard guardrail distance at 60 feet, believing it provides enough room for a driver to regain control. However, in Julie Ware's case, her car didn't follow that standard path; it traveled at a diagonal, far exceeding the expected distance.

After our rigorous reporting, Turnpike officials allocated millions to implement the Alexander Ware Memorial Cable Barrier System. This vital safety infrastructure now lines Florida’s Turnpike, safeguarding drivers from the dangers of canals and waterways in Palm Beach, St. Lucie, and Miami-Dade counties.

Our cameras then turned their attention to a series of crash tests highlighting guardrails. These metal structures, which run along countless Florida roadways, are designed to protect lives, yet improperly installed or constructed railings can pose a lethal threat.

Our investigation uncovered instances of guardrail failures throughout Florida and beyond. The insights garnered from our reporting spurred significant changes in how the Florida Department of Transportation and other state DOTs select and install guardrails nationwide.

This foundational commitment to the safety of South Florida drivers is a hallmark of WPTV’s legacy—one that we will continue to uphold for years to come.