PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — I've been documenting my personal recovery journey following shoulder surgery in January, dedicating months in the gym alongside therapists and trainers in pursuit of mobility and vitality. Today, I'm seeking advice from Dr. Harold Bafitis, a seasoned surgeon based in Jupiter, to uncover key tips for optimal healing, and looking and feeling younger.

"The first and most crucial element, backed by substantial scientific research, is nutrition," Bafitis explained.

With over 30 years of experience in Palm Beach County, he emphasizes the importance of addressing inflammation.

WATCH: Surgeon's secrets for living healthier

"Our diets often consist of highly acidic foods that can lead to swelling and even contribute to cancer," Bafitis explained. "Eating cleaner, regardless of age, can significantly reduce inflammation—the true enemy of youth."

When Bafitis speaks of “eating cleaner,” he refers to opting for hormone-free, antibiotic-free meats and incorporating a rainbow of colorful foods into our meals. He advises cutting out refined sugars and limiting seed oils, noting that there’s no age limit to start making cleaner dietary choices.

Next on his list is exercise, particularly resistance training.

"You’ll lose muscle before fat, which is why resistance training is vital as you age," he insisted.

Bafitis also strongly recommends supplements due to the chronic depletion of nutrients in our soil.

"Start with a good methylated B vitamin, vitamin D—even in sunny Florida, we often don’t get enough—and magnesium, preferably magnesium glycinate at night," he said. "About 80% of bodily functions rely on magnesium, making supplementation important."

With your physician's guidance, he also suggests considering hormone replacement therapy in your 40s and 50s.

"Research clearly shows that it’s safe and effective. If your goal is to defy aging and feel your best, hormone modulation can be beneficial."

Finally, he points out the importance of stress management.

"While it’s not always easy, finding ways to lower stress levels can be advantageous at any age." Dr. Harry's ultimate recommendation for combating the effects of time is mindfulness. "The medical literature is filled with over 2,000 studies highlighting the benefits of meditation. However, simple gratitude practices—like recognizing what you have instead of what you lack—can also lead to a form of meditation that promotes well-being."

With these insights, we can take proactive steps toward recovery and enduring vitality.