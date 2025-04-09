Essential wellness tips for achieving optimal fitness and health

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As I worked on rehabilitating my shoulder from a severe rotator cuff injury, I picked up several important lessons throughout the process.

I'm eager to share the insights I've gained from my doctors, a physical therapist and even nutritionists. Over the coming weeks, I'll introduce you to the various experts who have been helping me on this journey, along with their valuable tips.

To kick things off, here’s the first video featuring veteran therapist Dave Kashuba, the owner of First Rehabilitation of North Palm Beach. With 39 years of experience and a track record of treating 80,000 patients, he has a wealth of knowledge to help people recover from injuries and improve their overall fitness.

"Especially as we get older, people don't drink enough water. Dehydration is one of the number one causes of death—correlated death," Kashuba said. "If you don't drink enough water, you have a heart attack. If you don't drink enough water, you lose your balance.

5 tips for wellness and staying fit

Hydration

Strengthening your core

Practice balance

Push-ups and sit-ups (modify if needed)

Squats or stand-ups/sit-downs

