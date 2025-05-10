Alliance of Women Executives awards 24 college scholarships

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Twenty-four young women headed to college next fall got a big boost from a Palm Beach County charity.

The Alliance of Women Executives (AWE) awarded thousands of dollars in scholarship money to local young women who are staying locally for college.

The recipients were awarded their money and a free laptop courtesy of Florida Power and Light at a dinner held April 29.

The young women all wrote essays about a tough road they've navigated on their path to college.

The hope is that these amazing, resilient women will continue their education in South Florida and then pour their talents back into our South Florida professional ecosystem after graduation.

AWE is already starting the process of awarding next year's class. Click here to learn more.