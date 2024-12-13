'No regard for human life’: Irish pub shooting victim's family hopes to see justice

LANTANA, Fla. — Reginald Gordon II's family members say it’s been a difficult week but they feel some weight has been lifted off their shoulders following the arrests.

Morey Pinard III, 23, and Michael Vititoe, 29, were arrested in connection to Tuesday’s shooting at The Rock Irish Pub, in Lake Worth Beach.

“We were going through all those emotions, and it was hard to get a straight answer the first six to seven hours we were there in the morning,” shared his son, Reginald Gordon III.

His son says Reginald Gordon II is a 20-year kitchen manager at Old Key Lime House. He was one of the four men shot.

During the gunfire, Christopher Allen and Steven Stratis were killed, while Gordon and another victim were taken to the hospital.

“It was a sigh of relief he made it out of the trauma unit, the surgeries, everything, but it was still kind of tough because it was still unknown,” stated Gordon.

The Gordon family feels relieved knowing suspects Pinard III and Vititoe were arrested Wednesday night.

“Of course, you’re going to feel like some weight has been lifted off your chest but at the end of the day it’s just begun,” said Gordon.

The fight has begun for his father, who continues his battle in the hospital and has been through three surgeries.

WPTV Gordon says his family feels relieved knowing the suspects were arrested Wednesday night.

“Truthfully, he’s doing amazing," shared Gordon. "He’s dealing with it as best he can. He’s in good spirits. Every chance he gets to give a thumbs up, wave.”

Gordon hopes justice is brought for his father and the other men.

“At the end of the day the community, the judges, the jury, whoever it is that makes the decision is going to make sure they’re taken care of how it should because it’s just no regard for human life," stated Gordon. "It was uncalled for, unnecessary and, I mean, it’s disgusting in a way.”

Gordon’s family started a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses. Allen’s family also started one to ease funeral expenses.

Old Key Lime House will be holding a benefit concert for the victims and their families on Dec. 22.