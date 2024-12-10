Watch Now
Men shot at Irish pub in Lake Worth Beach were Key Lime House employees, manager says

LANTANA, Fla. — Victims of a shooting on Tuesday at an Irish pub in Lake Worth Beach during the early morning hours, were all employees at the Old Key Lime House, the manager said.

Old Key Lime House manager Brittani Robbins told WPTV the restaurant was having a holiday party and continued the night at The Rock Irish Pub in Lake Worth Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said four men were shot at the pub, located in the 600 block of Lake Avenue, at around 1 a.m.
Two of the men died at the scene, while two others were taken to a local hospital. One of them is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

