'Yo, you got a problem?': We now know what triggered fatal shooting at Lake Worth Beach bar

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — What started with one man bumping into another man in a Lake Worth Beach bar ended with four people shot and two of them killed, a newly released arrest report shows.

Morey Pinard III, 23, of Delray Beach, and Michael Vititoe, 19, of Boynton Beach, are under arrest in connection with a deadly shooting overnight Tuesday at Rock Irish Pub, located in the 600 block of Lake Avenue.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, WPTV Morey Pinard III and Michael Vititoe

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the pub just before 1 a.m. and found Christopher Allen, 33, and Steven Stratis, 24, dead at the scene. Two other men, Reginald Gordon, 50, and Daquan Sigler, 30, were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center.

According to newly released arrest reports, Vititoe's girlfriend told detectives she was at Rock Irish Pub when Vititoe, who was with Pinard, bumped into one of her co-workers.

Moments later, she heard shooting coming from the back of the pub.

WPTV Shooting at The Rock Irish Pub in Lake Worth Beach, Fla. on Dec. 10, 2024 at around 1 a.m.

That co-worker told detectives Vititoe bumped into him while he was taking photos at a holiday party, causing him to drop his camera.

"'Yo, you got a problem?'" Vititoe and Pinard asked the man before telling him "to come outside," the arrest report stated.

The man went to the poolroom in the back of the pub to ask his uncle, Gordon, for advice. That's when Vititoe came in and punched the man in the face, and Pinard pulled out a handgun and started shooting, the report said.

Surveillance video showed people in the bar reacting "in a panic and scared state," then appearing "to run or hide while looking at the back of the bar." The footage also showed Vititoe and Pinard running out of Rock Irish Pub and speeding away in Vititoe's Dodge Charger.

The sheriff's office said the Charger was found hours later in a parking garage in Boynton Beach.

According to the arrest reports, Vititoe's girlfriend identified the suspects through surveillance video. They were taken into custody on Wednesday.

Pinard is facing two counts of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, while Vititoe is facing a charge of simple battery and a charge of accessory after the fact of a homicide.

In court Thursday, a judge denied Pinard bond and set Vititoe's bond at $15,000.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Gordon is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, while Sigler is in stable condition and is expected to survive.