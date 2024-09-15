Political leaders react to apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In the wake of an apparent assassination attemptnear Donald Trump's West Palm Beach golf club Sunday, political leaders are turning to social media to voice against gun violence and express gratitude that the former president is safe.

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on an X post that she spoke with Trump shortly after the incident and is in "good spirits."

Just spoke with President Trump. He is one of the strongest people I’ve ever known.



He’s in good spirits and he is more resolved than ever to save our country. https://t.co/9CWaeFrOpX — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 15, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris, who participated in a debate with the former president less than a week ago, posted on X that she is glad Trump is safe.

I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 15, 2024

Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott expressed his gratitude to law enforcement on an X post.

Thank God that President @realDonaldTrump is safe. Ann and I are grateful for the law enforcement that bravely responded. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) September 15, 2024

