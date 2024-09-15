Watch Now
Political leaders react to apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump

Many politicians nationwide turned to social media to express their reactions of today's incident in West Palm Beach
Alex Brandon/AP
A sign for Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In the wake of an apparent assassination attemptnear Donald Trump's West Palm Beach golf club Sunday, political leaders are turning to social media to voice against gun violence and express gratitude that the former president is safe.

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on an X post that she spoke with Trump shortly after the incident and is in "good spirits."

Vice President Kamala Harris, who participated in a debate with the former president less than a week ago, posted on X that she is glad Trump is safe.

Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott expressed his gratitude to law enforcement on an X post.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

