Feds, Palm Beach Co. Sheriff's Office to give 4 p.m. update on apparent assassination attempt of Trump

Ryan Wesley Routh faces federal gun charges
Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump, was in federal court for an initial appearance Monday morning.
Ryan Wesley Routh is taken into custody by Martin County deputies on Sept. 15, 2024.
WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW AT 4 P.M.:

The Justice Department, FBI, U.S. Secret Service and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on the investigation into the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

The briefing is expected to be held at about 4 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Among those who are expected to attend include the following:

  • U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida
  • Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey B. Veltri of the FBI Miami Field Office
  • Acting Director Ronald Rowe Jr. of the U.S. Secret Service
  • Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw

The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, of Hawaii was in federal court in West Palm Beach for an initial appearance Monday morning.

He is currently facing two federal gun charges: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon along with possession and receipt of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

