Feds, Palm Beach Co. Sheriff's Office to give 4 p.m. update on apparent assassination attempt of Trump

The Justice Department, FBI, U.S. Secret Service and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on the investigation into the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.
The briefing is expected to be held at about 4 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Among those who are expected to attend include the following:
- U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida
- Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey B. Veltri of the FBI Miami Field Office
- Acting Director Ronald Rowe Jr. of the U.S. Secret Service
- Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw
The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, of Hawaii was in federal court in West Palm Beach for an initial appearance Monday morning.
He is currently facing two federal gun charges: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon along with possession and receipt of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
