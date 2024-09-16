Feds, Palm Beach Co. Sheriff's Office to give 4 p.m. update on apparent assassination attempt of Trump

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW AT 4 P.M.:



The Justice Department, FBI, U.S. Secret Service and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on the investigation into the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

The briefing is expected to be held at about 4 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Among those who are expected to attend include the following:



U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida

Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey B. Veltri of the FBI Miami Field Office

Acting Director Ronald Rowe Jr. of the U.S. Secret Service

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw

The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, of Hawaii was in federal court in West Palm Beach for an initial appearance Monday morning.

He is currently facing two federal gun charges: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon along with possession and receipt of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

