NEW TRIAL DATE? Judge in Ryan Routh case says she'll rule on change in 'not-too-distant future'

Federal prosecutors say they’ll accept a reasonable delay but December 2025 'is just not feasible.'
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Attorneys for Ryan Routh will have to wait on a motion to move his trial from Feb. 10, 2025, to December 2025.

Judge Aileen Cannon concluded at the end of Wednesday's hearing that she’ll decide “in the not-too-distant future."

Federal prosecutors say they’ll accept a reasonable delay but December 2025 “is just not feasible."

Routh’s federal public defender Kristy Militello claimed there is too much electronic evidence to search through from 17 cellphones, laptops and tablets.

New trial date for suspect in Trump assassination attempt

She also said she’s considering invoking an insanity defense.

Prosecutors estimate that if the case goes to trial, it will take two weeks, but added jury selection could be tricky because it is a high-profile case and the victim, Donald Trump, will be the sitting president.

Routh is charged with “attempted assassination of a presidential candidate” and series of weapons charges.

