James Uthmeier sworn in as Florida's next attorney general after appointment by Gov. Ron DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state of Florida has a new attorney general.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday the appointment of James Uthmeier to take over as the state's chief legal officer.

WATCH BELOW: Gov. DeSantis appoints new Florida attorney general

Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints James Uthmeier as new Florida attorney general

The position has been vacant since the governor appointed former Attorney General Ashley Moody last month to take over the open U.S. Senate seat following Marco Rubio's confirmation as U.S. secretary of state.

Uthmeier, 37, has been DeSantis' chief of staff since 2021. He previously served as general counsel to the governor.

"This was not a very difficult decision for me to put James as the next attorney general because I know he's got the foundation," DeSantis said.

Uthmeier was sworn in just after 10 a.m. during a ceremony at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in Tallahassee.

"I promise to you and the people of Florida that I will endeavor every day to do what is right and to levy justice where it is due," Uthmeier said in remarks after his swearing-in ceremony. "We will use the office of the attorney general to punish criminals, to protect the innocent and to stand boldly by our brave law enforcement."

Uthmeier also said in his role as attorney general his department would "champion an America First agenda."

"We will not stand idly by as the left tries to infiltrate our institutions and use the court system to indoctrinate our kids," Uthmeier said. "We will fight the activists that try to weaken our duly enacted laws that try to challenge our constitutional order and that try to harm the unborn."

The Florida Democratic Party pushed back on Uthmeier's appointment, saying it was "weaponizing" the judicial branch. Read their full statement below: