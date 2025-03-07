Ryan Routh's attorneys want to test fire weapon allegedly intended to assassinate Donald Trump

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Attorneys for a man accused of trying to kill President Donald Trump in Palm Beach County last year were back in federal court Friday morning.

At the Alto Lee Adams Federal Courthouse in Fort Pierce, Ryan Routh's lawyers said they want to test the rifle found in Routh's possession. Investigators said the Hawaii man tried to assassinate Trump at the president's golf course near West Palm Beach on Sept. 15.

Defense attorney Kristy Militello said Friday she wants her team's expert to be able to analyze if the rifle "is even operable."

"Is it your theory that the weapon could not have fired within the distance alleged?" Judge Aileen Cannon asked.

"It (the rifle) is old, and we want our expert to determine is it operable, is it accurate, what kind of distance can it reach?" Militello responded.

Prosecutors objected to the test firing, calling the request "irregular, unsafe and never been used."

Investigators did not conduct any testing of the rifle because no shots were fired at the scene.

According to police reports, a Secret Service agent saw the barrel of a rifle poking through the fence long before Trump's golfing group reached the hole.

Routh was captured in Martin County after investigators said he fled from Trump International Golf Club.

Cannon promised a ruling on testing the weapon soon.

The trial remains on schedule, beginning Sept. 8.