Former Secret Service agent had this to say about attempted assassination of former President Trump

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — At Trump International Golf Club, security was still heightened Monday as Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies blocked off part of the street while authorities investigated the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman sat down with a former Secret Service agent who walked him through the training that helped the Secret Service find the gunman and what safety changes Palm Beach County residents can see moving forward.

Two attempts on the former president's life have occurred in two months.

WATCH BELOW: Authorities work to confirm whether suspect acted alone

Suspect 'did not have a line of sight to the former president,' Secret Service says

"And so here we go again," former Secret Service Agent Tim Miller said.

Miller said in his time with the Secret Service that he was on a lot of golf courses to protect officials, adding that they present unique protection challenges.

"Just because of the size, the diversity sometimes of the terrain with hills and then you've got woods, and you've got all kinds of challenges associated with this," Miller said.

Miller said it was thanks to the quick thinking of an agent that may have kept the situation from becoming completely different.

"I've got to give incredible credit to a very vigilant professional and dedicated agent who saw that threat and immediately addressed it," Miller said. "Had that agent not been 100% on task, we would be talking about a very different scenario."

WATCH BELOW: Arrest of Trump suspect might be 'highest-profile stop' in agency's history, Martin County sheriff says

Arrest of Ryan Wesley Routh might be 'highest profile stop' in agency's history, Martin County sheriff says

He said the Secret Service utilizes a large toolbox when protecting someone on a golf course.

"Drones and aircraft and counter surveillance teams," Miller said, "and protective intelligence teams and all of that is pulled together to provide a safe environment."

But even with that, he said the situation on Sunday is raising important questions for the Secret Service.

"How did he get there?" asked Miller. "Why was he allowed to be within the perimeter that could cost the president his life? Those are the questions that need to be answered immediately."

Miller said we should expect changes in security around Palm Beach County and maybe calls for changes.

"Well, I think you're going to see enhanced security for sure," Miller said. "My concern is that if you didn't get it after he was hit in the head by a bullet if you're not getting it with another near miss, then maybe it's time to restructure and reorganize the leadership of the Secret Service."

