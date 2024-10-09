Precautionary boil water advisory for Okeechobee County ahead of Hurricane Milton

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water advisory will be issued for Okeechobee County Wednesday morning ahead of Hurricane Milton.

The notice will go into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Okeechobee Utility Authority said Tuesday afternoon in a post on Facebook. The advisory will be in effect until further notice.

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall in Florida as Category 4 storm late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

The Okeechobee Utility Authority said it will be closed Wednesday and reopen Thursday at noon.

Residents who have a water or sewer emergency during this closure, should call (863) 763-9460 and press option 3.

