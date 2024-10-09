Watch Now
Precautionary boil water advisory for Okeechobee County ahead of Hurricane Milton

St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties are under a hurricane warning Wednesday as a major Category 5 Hurricane Milton churns toward Florida, where it's expected to make landfall along the west coast late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning. Martin County is under a hurricane watch, while Palm Beach County remains under a tropical storm warning. According to the 2 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, an "extremely powerful" Milton has maximum sustained winds of 160 mph and is moving east-northeast at 12 mph. It's forecast to make landfall on the Gulf coast of Florida late Wednesday night as a "dangerous major hurricane," the NHC said.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water advisory will be issued for Okeechobee County Wednesday morning ahead of Hurricane Milton.

The notice will go into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Okeechobee Utility Authority said Tuesday afternoon in a post on Facebook. The advisory will be in effect until further notice.

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall in Florida as Category 4 storm late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

The Okeechobee Utility Authority said it will be closed Wednesday and reopen Thursday at noon.

Residents who have a water or sewer emergency during this closure, should call (863) 763-9460 and press option 3.

