Woman facing 72 charges in Palm City hoarding case pleads not guilty after surrendering dogs

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Paige O'Donnell has pleaded not guilty to 72 charges stemming from what the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast calls the worst animal hoarding case in its history, while legally surrendering the 36 Border Collies rescued from her Palm City home for adoption.

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36 rescued border collies up for adoption starting Sept. 1

According to Martin County court records, O'Donnell hired an attorney and posted a surety bond following her not guilty plea. The legal surrender clears the path for the rescued dogs to find new homes after undergoing medical evaluations and rehabilitation.

Border Collies Available for Adoption Following Legal Surrender

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast confirmed O'Donnell's surrender of the dogs to WPTV, saying staff will complete thorough medical testing and evaluations before placement decisions. Potential adopters will receive clear information about any long-term medical needs the animals may have.

The shelter will prepare the dogs for spay/neuter services, microchipping and vaccinations on a phased schedule alongside other animals in their care. Adoption applications are available on the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast's Facebook page, along with applications for 501(c)(3) rescue groups.

The shelter is asking the public not to call about the Border Collies at this time to keep phone lines available for urgent shelter needs and services. All applicants will undergo extensive vetting to ensure appropriate matches between dogs and families.

Why This Story Matters Now

This case highlights the growing problem of animal hoarding in Florida and has prompted legislative action, including a push for mandatory dog breeder registries. The successful rescue and rehabilitation of these 36 Border Collies demonstrates how communities can respond to animal neglect while providing pathways for recovery and adoption.

Rescue Revealed Deplorable Living Conditions

The dogs were rescued from O'Donnell's hoarded Palm City home earlier this month after a WPTV investigation helped renew the Martin County Sheriff's Office probe into the case. Deputies found the animals living in deplorable conditions, with fur matted with feces and debris.

Court documents show O'Donnell exhibited deceptive behavior during the investigation, according to law enforcement, blaming strong odors on "missed trash collection" and "old seafood."

The rescued Border Collies underwent what shelter staff call "medical grooming," a process involving carefully shaving severely matted fur while checking for injuries and infections underneath.

"We shaved 9 pounds off of one dog filled with feces and urine," said Sarah Fisher, spokesperson for the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast.

Dogs Found with Metal, Glass Fragments in Fur

Fisher previously told WPTV that some dogs arrived with metal and glass fragments trapped in their fur. During the initial rescue, investigators found "lots of pieces of metal — rusted metal, sharp metal — that have been stuck in their fur, along with shards of glass," according to Fisher.

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast says many of the rescued animals are already beginning to heal. Cesar Perea, associate vice president of rescue for American Humane Society, said the emotional and physical recovery process for animals often begins quickly once they are removed from dangerous conditions.

"As soon as you start providing care, you immediately start to see the animal's personality come out," Perea said. "When they were in that situation, they were completely shut down."

Recovery Process Shows Dramatic Improvements

Perea said trauma in rescued animals can appear as emotional shutdown, inactivity and fear, but he has seen dramatic turnarounds in many hoarding cases across the country.

"Within two weeks, you wouldn't even recognize that animal," Perea said. "They start getting a little more active and joyful. They start behaving like the pets that they're meant to be."

Perea said animal hoarding can still qualify as criminal neglect under Florida law when animals are denied proper veterinary care, food or safe living conditions. He said communities should watch for several warning signs that animal hoarding may be occurring nearby.

"The smell will probably be your first indicator," Perea said. "If you see a lot of animals, more animals than you usually see people having as pets, that's also a big indicator."

Legislative Action Prompted by Palm City Case

The case has prompted legislative action from State Rep. Meg Weinberger, R-Palm Beach Gardens, who is pushing for a mandatory dog breeder registry in Florida following the Palm City rescue.

Perea said the situation can escalate when people feel compassion for animals but lack the resources to properly care for them.

"It becomes overwhelming very quickly when people feel that compassion to want to help animals, but then they don't have the resources or the ability to continue to manage and provide a level of care that's acceptable," Perea said.

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is encouraging the public to adopt or foster available animals while the rescued Border Collies continue receiving treatment and rehabilitation. The shelter is also asking for donations to its emergency medical fund or through its Amazon Wish List.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Read more of WPTV's related coverage below:

Region Martin County Here's when you can adopt the Border Collies rescued in Palm City hoarding case Aja Dorsainvil

Shining A Light Animals rescued from Martin County hoarding cases start to show signs of healing T.A. Walker

WPTV Investigates Florida breeder registry pushed after Palm City animal hoarding case Jamie Ostroff

Region Martin County 'UNLIVABLE CONDITION': New details reveal warnings before dog hoarding arrest Aja Dorsainvil

Region Martin County Border Collie Society condemns hoarding case, donates to rescue organization Aja Dorsainvil

WPTV Investigates Deputies describe 'the filth' involved rescuing 36 neglected dogs Jamie Ostroff

Region Martin County Home condemned after woman arrested in animal hoarding case Michael Hoffman

Palm City Dogs rescued after WPTV investigation into suspected animal hoarding Jamie Ostroff

Let's Hear It 'SAVE THE DOGS': Neighbors say dogs are suffering next door Jamie Ostroff