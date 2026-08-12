Border Collie Society of America condemns neglect in Palm City hoarding case, donates $1,000 to organization

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Border Collie Society of America confirmed Wednesday that Paige O'Donnell, 62, was formerly a member and board member of the organization but had not held membership for many years. Deputies rescued the dogs Monday from conditions so severe that videos show feces piled inches high and dogs so filthy they blended into the garbage surrounding them.

WATCH BELOW: 'Worst case we've ever seen': Humane Society caring for 36 rescued dogs

'Worst case we've ever seen': Humane Society caring for 36 rescued dogs

Why this case matters now

The Palm City hoarding case highlights ongoing challenges in animal welfare oversight and the importance of community reporting in preventing animal suffering. The case developed after WPTV shared neighbor complaints with the Martin County Sheriff's Office, leading to the largest animal rescue in the county's recent history.

Breed organization distances itself from former member

"The circumstances reported in this case do not reflect the values, principles, or standards of care that BCSA promotes for the Border Collie breed," the Border Collie Society of America stated in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The organization unequivocally condemned the neglect and mistreatment, calling the reported conditions "wholly inconsistent with the standard of care every border collie deserves."

Rescued dogs face long recovery

The 36 Border Collies remain in the care of the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, where staff members are working to assess their medical needs and begin rehabilitation.

"Right now they're very, very shut down. They're almost catatonic. Some of them aren't even walking. They're just laying on their sides," Sarah Fisher, a spokeswoman for the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, told WPTV Investigative Reporter Jamie Ostroff on Tuesday.

Veterinary teams are shaving matted fur and examining each dog individually to determine the extent of medical treatment needed, according to Fisher.

WATCH BELOW: Dogs rescued after WPTV investigation into suspected animal hoarding

Dogs rescued after WPTV investigation into suspected animal hoarding

Investigation reveals pattern of deception

An 11-page arrest affidavit details how O'Donnell repeatedly avoided law enforcement contact after neighbors reported concerns about a large number of dogs at her Palm City home since at least 2020. A WPTV investigation that aired before O'Donnell's arrest documented previous attempts by the sheriff's office to investigate as O'Donnell continued to wall herself off from authorities.

When deputies began questioning O'Donnell in July, she exhibited deceptive behavior according to the affidavit. She refused to allow deputies into her home and blamed the stench that lingered across the road on "missed trash collection" and "old seafood."

After multiple canceled meetings with investigators, O'Donnell eventually agreed to meet in a park with one dog, claiming she owned only four animals total. That single dog's condition provided enough evidence for deputies to secure a search warrant.

Community support mobilizes for rescue efforts

The Border Collie Society of America said it has donated $1,000 to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast and is directing donations to its rescue fund through Sept. 11 to the same organization.

"The financial and volunteer resources required to provide veterinary care, rehabilitation, food, housing, and ongoing support for dogs rescued from circumstances such as these are substantial, and every contribution can make a meaningful difference," the organization stated.

The breed organization acknowledged the work of Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies, animal control personnel, veterinarians, and volunteers involved in the rescue operation.

Broader message about responsible pet ownership

The organization used the Palm City case to address the broader dog community about responsible breeding and ownership extending beyond producing puppies to ensuring appropriate care throughout each animal's lifetime.

"We recognize that challenging situations can arise for any dog owner or breeder, and we encourage anyone who finds themselves unable to adequately care for their dogs to seek help from trusted resources, rescue organizations, veterinarians, the BCSA, or members of the border collie community," the organization stated.

The Border Collie Society of America emphasized that no one should feel ashamed to ask for help, noting that reaching out for support can prevent both people and animals from suffering.

WATCH BELOW: 'She really has legally walled us off from investigating,' Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek tells Chief Investigative Reporter Jamie Ostroff

Neighbors fear dogs are suffering. Sheriff says hands are tied.

O'Donnell was arrested Monday as deputies executed the search warrant at her Palm City home. According to the arrest affidavit, she was taking a bath when law enforcement arrived to serve the warrant.

A judge set O’Donnell’s total bond at $275,000 and ordered that she may not own or possess either temporary or permanent any animals as conditions of her bond, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

She is facing 72 total charges — 36 counts of felony animal cruelty and 36 misdemeanor counts for failing to provide the dogs with proper exercise or air, the sheriff's office said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Read more of WPTV's related coverage below:

WPTV Investigates 'Worst case we've ever seen': Humane Society caring for 36 rescued dogs Jamie Ostroff

Region Martin County 'UNLIVABLE CONDITION': New details reveal warnings before dog hoarding arrest Aja Dorsainvil

Palm City Dogs rescued after WPTV investigation into suspected animal hoarding Jamie Ostroff