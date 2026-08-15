Stuart shooting range raises hundreds of donations for Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

STUART, Fla. — Continental Shooting Center in Stuart is rallying behind the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, collecting hundreds of donations just one day into a fundraiser for rescued border collies involved in a recent animal hoarding case.

WATCH: Donations pour in to help hoarded dogs

Shooting range raises money for dogs

The shooting center is raffling off an exclusive membership with higher-level perks for every $5 donation, can of dog food, or blanket brought in to the range. All donations go to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, which is caring for 36 border collies and over 100 other animals from another animal hoarding case a few weeks ago.

Matthew Olivo, vice president of Continental Shooting Center, said the conditions the dogs endured motivated the business to act.

"These dogs just the deplorable conditions that they had to survive in—we figured they deserve a chance and we're in a position to be able to offer them some help," Olivo said.

The fundraiser launched Thursday, and the response from the community was immediate. Daniel Martelle, a customer service representative at Continental Shooting Center, described the turnout.

"So surprising. I mean we opened the doors at 10 am and we had people outside at 9 o'clock looking for carts to bring stuff in. We took in over 125 cans today over 25 blankets," Martelle said.

The shooting range has also accepted a number of monetary donations.

The shelter says staff are working around the clock to nurse all of the dogs back to health, but treatment has become costly. Sarah Fisher, communications manager for the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, said financial support is the most urgent need.

"Our biggest need right now is monetary donations towards our emergency medical fund. I think we're going through that fund just daily by the minute," Fisher said.

Olivo said the effort reflects a broader responsibility to those who cannot speak for themselves.

"We've got to stand up for the weakest among us and somebody's got to be their voice and bring them the help they need when they need it," Olivo said.

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