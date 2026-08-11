New details reveal years of warnings before Martin County dog hoarding arrest

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — New details are being released following the arrest of a 62-year-old Martin County woman who had 36 dogs living in severely unsanitary conditions inside her home, the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said.

WATCH BELOW: Dogs rescued after WPTV investigation into suspected animal hoarding

Dogs rescued after WPTV investigation into suspected animal hoarding

Paige O'Donnell was taken into custody on Monday, following a lengthy investigation into animal welfare concerns at her residence. When deputies executed a search warrant, they discovered dogs covered in feces and urine living in a home with no functioning air conditioning and floors covered in waste and garbage, a probable cause affidavit said.

Investigation sparked by WPTV, neighbor concerns

The investigation began after a neighbor contacted WPTV with concerns about the conditions at O'Donnell's residence and reports that she was housing a large number of animals.

Martin County Sheriff's Office Animal Services said they reviewed call history at the address and identified approximately 20 related incidents spanning from 2020 through 2026, the affidavit said.

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Animal Control Officer Tabitha Queen documented a pattern of deteriorating conditions at the residence over several years, according to a probable cause affidavit released by MCSO. On July 22, the officer responded to a complaint that more than 20 dogs were inside the home without air conditioning and had not been allowed outside since 2022.

"Upon arriving, the officer detected a strong odor consistent with decomposition from the roadway," according to the arrest report. "She could hear a large number of dogs, including what sounded like puppies, barking from inside the residence."

Conditions inside the home

When deputies arrived on Monday to execute the search warrant, O'Donnell was taking a bath, deputies said. When asked about the conditions of the home and dogs, she said only that she was in the process of cleaning.

Deputies said they observed the residence to be in an unlivable and unsanitary condition, with floors throughout the home covered in feces, urine and garbage. The air-conditioning system was inoperable, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office report.

Martin County Sheriff's Office

Multiple dogs were found inside the residence covered in feces and urine with severely matted fur, investigators said. Deputies noted the condition of the dogs and surrounding environment was such that the animals were difficult to distinguish from the heavily soiled areas of the residence.

Portions of the walls appeared to have been chewed or damaged by the dogs. The only water source observed was an automatic water container inside the master bathroom. No clean food dishes were found anywhere in the residence, investigators said.

Why this matters now

Animal hoarding cases like this highlight ongoing challenges in animal welfare enforcement and the need for community vigilance in reporting suspected neglect. The case also demonstrates how repeated interventions over several years can escalate when underlying issues aren't addressed.

Veterinary records tell different story

During an August 3 meeting at Jock Leighton Park in Palm City, O'Donnell told the Animal Control Officer she owned only four dogs: Jeep, Jagger, Naughty and True. She presented one dog, "Jeep," a black-and-white Border Collie whose white fur was heavily stained with what appeared to be urine and feces.

However, records from Boulevard Animal Hospital painted a different picture, the affidavit said. A hospital employee who had worked there since 2015 knew O'Donnell as a dog breeder who would bring in numerous puppies over the years in filthy conditions. The clinic's computer system identified approximately 38 adult dogs associated with O'Donnell, some documented as deceased.

The employee said there were so many puppies brought in with O'Donnell that it was impossible to get an accurate count, according to the affidavit. The last recorded visit was June 25, 2022, when two dogs, Jeep and Naughty, were vaccinated for rabies.

Neighbors documented evidence

Neighbors provided investigators with video recordings capturing evidence of the conditions. One neighbor recorded video of O'Donnell's garage area on August 6, days before the arrest, showing garbage and debris piled nearly to the ceiling of her garage and a large number of dogs barking from within the residence, the affidavit said.

Another neighbor told investigators he had not observed any dogs outside the residence or seen garbage placed out for collection since at least 2022, according to the affidavit. He said he continued to notice a strong odor from the residence and had not heard the air-conditioning system operating since approximately 2022.

Pattern of previous incidents

One of the most significant prior incidents occurred April 4, 2020, when Animal Services responded after O'Donnell was placed under the Marchman Act. Deputies said they documented severely unsanitary conditions with approximately 25 dogs on the property that did not have adequate food or water. One dog required humane euthanization due to its deteriorated health, the affidavit said.

Palm City Dogs rescued after WPTV investigation into suspected animal hoarding Jamie Ostroff

Following that incident, Animal Services documented that O'Donnell made improvements, rehomed multiple dogs and stated she intended to keep only five dogs going forward, the affidavit said.

A similar pattern emerged in June 2022, when Animal Control responded to complaints of 10 to 20 dogs being kept in the backyard covered in feces and flies, the affidavit said. A follow-up inspection found the residence had been cleaned, and O'Donnell voluntarily surrendered three dogs to Farm Dog Rescue.

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Investigators said they identified several inconsistencies in the number and identities of dogs O'Donnell reported owning across multiple Animal Control contacts between 2022 and 2023, with numbers ranging from five to 10 dogs.

Deputies said they concluded that the conditions observed during the search warrant execution indicated the dogs had been maintained in conditions that failed to provide a sanitary and appropriate living environment and subjected them to unnecessary suffering.

A judge set O’Donnell’s total bond at $275,000 and ordered that she may not own or possess either temporary or permanent any animals as conditions of her bond, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

O’Donnell is facing 72 total charges — 36 counts of felony animal cruelty and 36 misdemeanor counts for failing to provide the dogs with proper exercise or air, the sheriff's office said.

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